RESTON, Va., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DATABASICS , a best-in-class time and expense management solutions provider, announced today they have completed Sage certification for their pre-built integration to Sage Intacct's Construction. Sage Intacct customers can find the integrated time and expense management application in the Sage Intacct Marketplace.

DATABASICS Expands Sage Partnership with Integration to Sage Intacct Construction

DATABASICS offers the first all-in-one, third party Time and Expense solution for Sage Intacct Construction. As a result, customers can now connect their favorite accounting software with a comprehensive time and expense management solution, allowing them a complete seamless workflow between the Sage Intacct Construction platform and DATABASICS Time and Expense.

Developed as a true cloud solution built for multi-tenancy, elastic infrastructure and high configurability, this powerful combination of DATABASICS and Sage Intacct Construction is scalable enough to help customers handle growing users and transactions with ease.

"Sage and DATABASICS share a common goal of helping our customers knock down barriers to getting work done," said Melody William, Sage's Head of Business Development for Sage Intacct. "Traditionally, time and expense management has been a tedious, manual process – especially as companies grow. The integration of DATABASICS Time and Expense with Sage Intacct Construction offers our customers a new option for streamlining workflows and accurately capturing this information."

Offering a scalable, easy-to-use solution that simplify complex processes, this pre-built integration empowers Sage Intacct customers in construction and real estate to better manage their day-to-day operations. It provides a single time and expense platform to track labor and projects cost, equipment, crew timesheets, and more with a full-featured, easy-to-use mobile platform. When coupled with advanced, integrated analytics for tracking projects, budgets, and cost, the power to do more is just a touch away.

"We are excited to expand on our existing partnership to support clients using Sage Intacct Construction. This integration brings DATABASICS time and expense directly with the software solutions that already power their construction businesses," notes Byron Wowchuk, the Channel Director for DATABASICS.

He continues, "DATABASICS and Sage Intacct Construction are simply better together, offering scalable, accessible solutions that help business leaders meet today's challenges."

About DATABASICS

DATABASICS , is a best-in-class time and expense management solutions provider recognized by leading global organizations for its deep expertise, next-gen technology, and customer-focused platform. Powered by decades of experience, DATABASICS delivers world-class time and expense management solutions that are the right choice for today and easily adapt to the uncertainties of tomorrow. To learn more about DATABASICS and Sage Intacct, visit: https://www.data-basics.com/integration/sage-intacct/

