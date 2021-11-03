DCS Custom Built Facility Opening in Sterling Heights

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich., Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DCS Corporation has completed the construction of a new, custom-built facility in Sterling Heights, Michigan. This innovative facility will continue to enhance DCS's vehicle integration and prototyping support to the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), and U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Ground Vehicle Systems Center (GVSC) while growing the company's presence in the Sterling Heights area.

New DCS facility in Sterling Heights.

The new DCS facility is strategically situated to support U.S. Army TACOM and U.S. Army GVSC at the Detroit Arsenal in nearby Warren, Michigan. From this location, DCS employees will support acquisition, research, and development for advanced technology in ground vehicle systems capabilities to support Army modernization priorities and improved readiness.

DCS worked closely with the State of Michigan and the City of Sterling Heights in establishing this new facility and benefitted from a $500,000 performance-based grant from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) through the Michigan Strategic Fund.

"This investment by DCS will help us continue Michigan's economic growth and recovery," said Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. "This new Center of Excellence will bring high-wage jobs in Southeast Michigan, further building on our leadership position in autonomous vehicle R&D and manufacturing. We will build on our economic momentum to usher in a new era of prosperity for our families and communities."

The DCS Sterling Heights facility provides additional capability support to the U.S. Army TACOM and U.S. Army GVSC in the development and sustainment of automotive and ground vehicle technologies. The innovative facility features specialized labs, break-out rooms, and collaborative office and conference space. The facility also houses a loading dock and high-bay floor space with overhead crane equipment, a machining work area and vehicle wash down spaces.

"DCS is excited to build upon our more than three decades of innovative support to the Army TACOM and GVSC," said DCS CEO, Jim Benbow. "I have tremendous confidence that our growing cadre of engineers and scientists operating from this incredible new facility will continue this time-tested partnership in further advancing the state-of-the-art in ground vehicle technologies. We are grateful for the support we received from Governor Whitmer, the State of Michigan and the City of Sterling Heights in establishing this new facility."

