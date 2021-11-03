ALL IN ONE SYSTEM TRANSFORMS ANY CLASSROOM INTO AN INSPIRED EDUCATIONAL SPACE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF THINKERS, DOERS, CREATORS AND LEADERS

empowerED™ From Clarus Is The Advanced Visual Communications Display System Built For The Way You Teach

empowerED™ From Clarus Is The Advanced Visual Communications Display System Built For The Way You Teach ALL IN ONE SYSTEM TRANSFORMS ANY CLASSROOM INTO AN INSPIRED EDUCATIONAL SPACE FOR THE NEXT GENERATION OF THINKERS, DOERS, CREATORS AND LEADERS

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarus , the global leader in glass board innovation and technology, launches empowerED™, a visual display system product line for K-12 classrooms and higher education that's designed by teachers for teachers. empowerED™ is the first ultra-thin glass visual display system that gives teachers the freedom to project and write at the same time, with modular elements help to customize the teaching environment.

Classroom design has a profound impact on the educational achievements of students by affecting student growth in creativity, collaboration, and communication. Studies reveal that learning is deeply affected by the classroom environment. empowerED™ is Clarus's newest all in one visual display system that fits with any new or existing classroom. The revolutionary teaching platform offers multiple functions in one single system, allowing teachers the flexibility to teach their students and make it their own.

The patent-pending, innovative design offers configurable functions in one single system - writable, projectable, tackable and flexible. The components are comprised of ultra-thin, magnetic glassboards are offered in standard 4' x 4', 4' x 6', and 4' x 8' dimensions. The Portable Snap Fit™ board converts from a sliding wall glass board to a portable easel weighing less than 16lbs and is projectable and writable. Board Packs for the Portable Snap Fit™ can also be purchased in multiples of two (up to 8 in a pack) and include wall extrusions for mounting purposes.

The ultra-thin glass from empowerED never stains or ghosts and, is very easy to clean and disinfect. The system also has safety features built into the design and engineering so that students and teachers alike can take advantage of the simplicity and protection.

empowerED™ will be featured at EdSpaces where demos will be offered from November 3-5, 2021.

For more information, please contact Vera Fischer.

About Clarus

Through clarity of focus, an embrace of forward-looking technology and the flexibility to create glass surfaces that deliver a lasting impression, Clarus is the trailblazer in the glassboard space. Founded on innovation, not imitation, the visionary glassboard manufacturer maintains that guiding principle for customers who wish to associate themselves with the best, including Amazon, Google, Tesla, Twitter, NASA, and Coca-Cola. Be it through words or visual design, Clarus brings thoughts, experiences and dreams forward for others to see. www.clarus.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Clarus)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clarus