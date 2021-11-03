Essity holds digital Capital Markets Day today

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The hygiene and health company Essity is holding a digital Capital Markets Day today. Essity will present the company's strategy and continued transformation journey, as well as its work to achieve the Group's goal of profitable growth, net zero emissions by 2050 and improved well-being for people across the globe.
The Capital Markets Day will be livestreamed from Essity's headquarters in Stockholm.
Link to the Capital Markets Day live stream: https://essity.videosync.fi/2021-11-03-cmd
If you wish to ask questions during the day, please call one of the following numbers:
+44 333 300 08 04 or +1 631 913 14 22 or +46 (0) 8 566 426 51. Use the PIN: 17002198#.
The company's management team will present the following:
Agenda on November 3, 2021, at 2:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. CET.
Breaking Barriers to Well-being and Delivering Profitable Growth
- Essity's transformation journey
- Innovating leading brands
- Accelerating digitalization
- Leading in sustainability
- Winning with people and culture
- Growing in emerging markets
"We can see a growing awareness of the importance of hygiene and health today and also rapid growth in demand for sustainable products. Our offering is therefore more important than ever. Essity has a clear strategy focusing on innovation and strong brands, digitalization and sustainability to deliver profitable growth both organically and through value-creating acquisitions," says Magnus Groth, President and CEO of Essity.
A very warm welcome!
Over the course of the day, Essity will explain more about the new Health & Medical, Consumer Goods and Professional Hygiene business areas that will apply as of January 1, 2022.
Financial reporting proforma for the new business areas from January 1, 2022
Net sales, SEKm
2019
2020
9M 2021
Health & Medical
22,075
21,170
15,831
Consumer Goods
76,169
75,146
53,196
Professional Hygiene
30,731
25,418
18,616
Other
18
-2
Essity
128,975
121,752
69,025
Adjusted EBITA1), SEKm
2019
2020
9M 2021
Health & Medical
3,734
3,668
2,893
Consumer Goods
8,333
11,538
6,273
Professional Hygiene
4,463
3,317
2,029
Other
-690
-897
-592
Essity
15,840
17,626
10,603
Adjusted EBITA margin1), %
2019
2020
9M 2021
Health & Medical
16.9%
17.3%
18.3%
Consumer Goods
10.9%
15.4%
11.8%
Professional Hygiene
14.5%
13.0%
10.9%
Essity
12.3%
14.5%
12.1%
1)Excluding items affecting comparability
Financial reporting proforma for the distribution of net sales for the first nine months of 2021 by product category
Health & Medical
Incontinence Products Health Care
60%
Wound Care
18%
Orthopedics
12%
Compression
10%
Consumer Goods
Consumer Tissue
57%
Consumer Tissue Private Label Europe
9%
Feminine Care
12%
Baby Care
11%
Incontinence Products Retail
11%
Professional Hygiene
Away-from-Home Tissue Solutions
82%
Wiping & Cleaning
14%
Skin Care
4%
Science Based Targets
Essity's targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions were approved by the Science Based Targets initiative in 2018. In terms of energy consumption within the company and purchased electricity (Scope 1 and 2), Essity has undertaken to reduce greenhouse gas emission by 35% by 2030 compared with 2016. The outcome for 2020 was –11% for Scope 1 and 2. Essity has, moreover, undertaken to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the most important purchased raw materials, transport, waste arising from operations and handling at the end of the life cycle for sold products (Scope 3) by 18% by 2030 compared with 2016. The outcome for 2020 was –9% for Scope 3.
Essity has committed to net zero emissions of greenhouse gases by 2050. The net zero emission ambition means Essity has joined the UN Global Compact's "Business Ambition for 1.5°C" in order to develop targets to achieve net zero emissions throughout the value chain by 2050, in line with Science Based Targets initiative's (SBTi) criteria.
For further information, please contact:
Per Lorentz, Vice President Corporate Communications, +46 8 788 52 51, per.lorentz@essity.com
Johan Karlsson, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 8 788 51 30, johan.ir.karlsson@essity.com
Essity
