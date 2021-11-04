New Non-Profit has launched that is dedicated to helping Alzheimer's Caregivers Launched during National Family Caregivers Month, The Alzheimer's Caregivers Network provides resources for caregiving for someone with Alzheimer's disease

DOVER, Del., Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Caregivers Network (ACN), a non-profit organization for family members and care providers of those suffering from Alzheimer's disease, launched this week. The launch was set to coincide with National Family Caregivers Month, which is all of November. The free resource website can be viewed at www.alzheimerscaregivers.org.

ACN provides resources for those who are currently caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease, as well as those who may be predisposed to the disease. Through the website, caregivers are provided with cutting-edge information and treatment options, checklists and helpful tips regarding activities, behaviour management, financial and legal help and other related information for both patients and those responsible for their care.

A person who finds themself responsible for the care of someone with Alzheimer's disease is no easy task. Most family caregivers have never received medical training on how to care for someone with Alzheimer's. The mission of the Alzheimer's Caregivers Network is to educate and empower caregivers to provide the highest level of care possible to their loved ones, while protecting themselves against the burnout that can come with caregiving.

Currently, website visitors can browse articles regarding the different aspects of caregiving and sign up for the network's email newsletter, which will deliver more helpful information straight to your email inbox. In the future, the network plans to compile databases for caregivers, including information about care facilities and doctors who specialize in Alzheimer's disease research and treatment.

Please visit www.AlzheimersCaregivers.org to learn more about caring for someone with Alzheimer's disease.

About Alzheimer's Caregivers Network

The Alzheimer's Caregivers Network is a non-profit corporation pending application to the IRS as a tax-exempt entity described under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code. Caregivers can rely on the information, support and resources provided by ACN, and can strive to protect themselves against burnout while gaining the confidence and knowledge required to improve the quality of life for themselves and their loved one.

