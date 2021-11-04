Perceiv AI to present Foresight AD™, a novel prognostic tool to optimize Alzheimer's clinical trials, at the 14th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD 2021) conference

BOSTON, Nov. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Perceiv Research Inc. (operating as Perceiv AI), a precision medicine company reshaping clinical trials by forecasting disease evolution, today announced that the company's representatives will be introducing Foresight ADTM, a prognostic tool for Alzheimer's Disease progression, at the 14th Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease conference (CTAD 2021) . CTAD 2021 will be hosted both in person at Boston's Park Plaza Hotel and virtually with on-demand scientific content from November 9-12, 2021.

Perceiv AI is proud to be returning to CTAD, which will feature a slate of presentations from world-leading academic and pharmaceutical authorities on Alzheimer's Disease. Perceiv AI's team at CTAD 2021 will include senior scientist Dr. Angela Tam and CEO Dr. Christian Dansereau. Dr. Tam will give an oral presentation on Perceiv AI's presymptomatic Alzheimer's disease clinical trial enrichment on Friday, November 12th at 2:20 PM, in addition to presenting a poster highlighting the company's AI's early Alzheimer's disease clinical trial enrichment tool.

"I am particularly excited to present our new Foresight ADTM prognostic models, as they can significantly enhance clinical trials' sample quality, reduce trial costs, and decrease the likelihood of endpoint failure," said Dr. Tam.

Foresight ADTM will be the newest application for ForesightTM, Perceiv AI's proprietary machine learning-driven platform for disease progression forecasting.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: A machine learning tool to enrich Alzheimer's disease clinical trials in presymptomatic cohorts

Presentation ID: OC34

Time: Friday, November 12, 2:20 p.m. EST; in-person and livestreamed

Presenter: Angela Tam, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Perceiv AI

Poster Details:

Title: A machine learning tool to enrich early Alzheimer's disease clinical trial cohorts

Poster ID: P36

Time: Available digitally Tuesday, November 9, 8 a.m. EST; in-person during coffee breaks and lunches

Presenter: Angela Tam, Ph.D., Senior Scientist, Perceiv AI

About Perceiv Research, Inc.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Perceiv Research, Inc. (Perceiv AI) is a precision medicine company spun out of Montreal's MILA Artificial Intelligence Institute. Perceiv AI uses multimodal patient data to forecast disease evolution, improve clinical trial patient selection, and achieve faster, higher-quality trials with lower failure rates. Perceiv AI's insights also have the potential to accelerate clinical diagnoses and interventions in complex diseases. Perceiv AI currently targets neurodegenerative and cardiovascular indications.

For more information on Perceiv AI, please visit the company's website, www.perceiv.ai

