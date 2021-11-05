It's A SNOWDAY In Dallas As Fan Favorite Holiday Photo Adventure Returns

DALLAS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's going to be a SNOWDAY in the DFW area come Nov. 19 as the popular interactive photo adventure returns to the Galleria Dallas for another holiday season – and this time, a special guest with a red suit and white beard is coming along for the ride. SNOWDAY by Baymo, the hour-long immersive experience boasting 20+ rooms of themed photo opportunities, will debut later this month, and for the very first time, the exhibit will also house SANTALAND, where kids and those adults young at heart are invited to take daily train trips to the North Pole to meet Kris Kringle.

SNOWDAY is an always changing immersive holiday photo experience from the creatives at BAYMO.

Now over double the size in space, SNOWDAY takes guests on an explorable adventure through a winter wonderland to ring in the holiday season. Designed as a festive town, guests can expect such features as an enchanting mirror maze of lights and a full-on elf community. With integrated cameras and state-of-the-art lighting, each moment is able to be captured on social media or printed for a timeless keepsake. Meanwhile, with Santa himself having a secret portal to SNOWDAY, non-stop service to his majestic cabin hideaway boards every 15 minutes.

"There is truly nothing more magical than the holiday season and with SNOWDAY, you are completely immersed in all things Christmas, with the chance to discover that feeling of excitement again and again," Scot Redman, BAYMO team member. "We are thrilled to be back for a third year, and this time, welcome SANTALAND, the only truly Santa experience in the area."

SNOWDAY will be located on Level One inside Galleria Dallas, next to Banana Republic, debuting Friday, Nov. 19 until Monday, Jan. 17. Meanwhile, SANTALAND will run through Christmas Eve. Both exhibits will run daily in accordance with mall hours. Tickets start at $27 for adults, $10 for kids up to 12, and free for those three and under. For more information, visit www.snowdaydallas.com.

About Galleria Dallas

Galleria Dallas is an iconic shopping center with a unique collection of more than 200 retailers, restaurants and experiences including Nordstrom, Macy's, the world's only GAP, Banana Republic and Old Navy combo anchor, a market-exclusive American Girl, the Westin Galleria Dallas Hotel and the signature Galleria Ice Skating Center. Welcoming more than 19 million visitors annually, only Galleria Dallas delivers the consummate Dallas shopping experience. Visit www.galleriadallas.com for hours and to learn more about the shopping center. Galleria Dallas is located at 13350 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, Texas, 75240.

