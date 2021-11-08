Cohen & Steers Announces Preliminary Assets Under Management and Net Flows For October 2021

Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 4:23 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE: CNS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $101.6 billion as of October 31, 2021, an increase of $4.3 billion from assets under management at September 30, 2021. The increase was due to net inflows of $138 million and market appreciation of $4.4 billion, partially offset by distributions of $203 million.

Assets Under Management

(unaudited)


($ in millions)

AUM

Net

Market


AUM

By investment vehicle:

  9/30/2021

Flows

Appreciation

Distributions

  10/31/2021

Institutional Accounts:






  Advisory

$22,818

($366)

$1,118

$ -

$23,570

  Japan Subadvisory

10,262

(129)

746

(92)

10,787

  Subadvisory excluding Japan

6,267

32

364

-

6,663

Total Institutional Accounts

39,347

(463)

2,228

(92)

41,020

Open-end Funds

45,593

595

1,757

(62)

47,883

Closed-end Funds

12,320

6

414

(49)

12,691

Total AUM

$97,260

$138

$4,399

($203)

$101,594

About Cohen & Steers
Cohen & Steers is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Founded in 1986, the firm is headquartered in New York City, with offices in London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cohen--steers-announces-preliminary-assets-under-management-and-net-flows-for-october-2021-301419021.html

SOURCE Cohen & Steers, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.