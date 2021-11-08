Outdoorsy Relaunches Veterans Day Program with Weeklong Votes for Vets Giveaway

Most-trusted RV rental company teams with We Are The Mighty and Thousand Trails to honor active-duty and veteran service members with the opportunity to win big and recharge outdoors

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoorsy , the most-trusted global online RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace, announced today the relaunch of its veterans program.

In honor of Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11, Outdoorsy has teamed up with campground provider Thousand Trails and veteran-led content distributor We Are The Mighty to announce its Votes for Vets giveaway.

Outdoorsy wants to hear how time in the outdoors has helped, or could help, veteran and active-duty community members.

Votes for Vets launches today, with the nomination period running through Monday, Nov. 15 and three winners selected on Friday, Nov. 19. All Votes for Vets entries will be eligible to win big with three prizes: a grand prize of $1,500 in Outdoorsy rental credit plus a one-week stay at a Thousand Trails property; a first runner up prize of $500 in Outdoorsy rental credit plus a 4-night stay at a Thousand Trails property; and a second runner up prize of $300 in Outdoorsy rental credit plus a 2-night stay at a Thousand Trails property.

"From mental health to physical health, we believe that everyone, especially our veteran and active-duty community members, deserve to connect with a space that inspires, invigorates, and recharges the body and mind," said Outdoorsy's co-founder and CEO Jeff Cavins.

Through Monday, Nov. 15, Outdoorsy wants to hear how the outdoors has helped (or could help) veteran and active-duty community members and will be highlighting inspiring service member story submissions from the Votes for Vets giveaway on its social channels.

Votes for Vets nominees are encouraged to record a minimum 20-second video or submit a written description sharing what the outdoors means to them or to a military service member they want to nominate. They are also encouraged to upload a photo of the nominated veteran or active-duty service member. After submissions are closed, Outdoorsy will select the top 8 submissions to be highlighted across Outdoorsy's Instagram. From there users will vote on their top three favorites to be recipients of the Votes for Vets prizes. Follow along on Outdoorsy's Instagram here.

Everyone who nominates someone for the Votes for Vets giveaway will receive a discount code for up to 15% off their next Outdoorsy road trip.

"Thousand Trails is honored to partner with Outdoorsy and We Are the Mighty to help our nation's veterans enjoy time in the great outdoors," said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. "We are proud to count many veterans among our members and guests. In appreciation of their service, veterans and active members of the military are always eligible for 20 percent off the nightly rate at all Thousand Trails and affiliated locations."

Votes for Vets winners will be selected by Outdoorsy, and must be currently or formerly enrolled as active-duty service members and must consent to their inclusion on Outdoorsy's Instagram. The nomination form, contesting details, and more can be found at outdoorsy.com/blog/veterans-celebration .

Outdoorsy is proud to partner with We Are The Mighty to help reach veterans. We Are The Mighty uses their knowledge and access to connect with millions of members of the military community each month.

"We are thrilled to partner with Outdoorsy," said Katherine Pummill, Head of Marketing for We Are The Mighty. "There is a significant amount of research demonstrating a linkage between maintaining and improving mental health and being outside. Our troops, veterans, and their families have sacrificed so much throughout their years of service to our nation. Knowing we can help them better connect to the country they've protected through RVing is a joy."

Looking ahead, Outdoorsy's Veterans Program will be revamped to include exclusive discounts on RV rentals and special offerings for the military and veteran community.

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the most trusted on-demand RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace on the planet. Founded in 2015, we have booked more than 4.7 billion days of travel and have offices worldwide in 4,800 cities and 11 countries, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, France, and the UK. Our mission is to mobilize the 54+ million idle RVs around the world to ensure everyone has the access, choice, and opportunity to safely enjoy outdoor experiences and travel while we empower RV owners to realize life-changing financial benefits. For more information, visit www.outdoorsy.com .

About Thousand Trails

Thousand Trails provides top RV resorts and campgrounds in North America with over 80 locations in 22 states and British Columbia, Canada. Owned and operated by Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE: ELS), Thousand Trails and their affiliates offer RV and outdoor recreation enthusiasts opportunities to enjoy the outdoors in top vacation destinations, complemented with amenities and activities for the whole family. For more information, please visit ThousandTrails.com.

About We Are The Mighty

We Are The Mighty and Military Influencer Conference are veteran-led media agency and event servicing brands with video production, marketing, advertising, and consulting services to engage with the military community.

