Revibe Technologies Presents Real-World User Data From AI-Powered Wearable Demonstrating Positive Focus Rate Leading to Personalized Insights for Youth

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Revibe Technologies is honored to have been accepted to present at the upcoming CNS Summit 2021 November 7-10, in Boston.

Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Rich Brancaccio, will present a poster titled "Using wearables and AI to improve diagnostic decisions and treatment in youth with ADHD" introducing the CNS community to a novel and patented wearable AI-powered digital therapy for improving focus and attention in youth.

Real-world data from 1,646 users was explored and demonstrated statistically significant improvements in average attention span (more than doubled from baseline to Day 22) and over 10% average increase in Focus Rate from baseline to Day 22.

"We are excited to see such positive promising results from our user database demonstrating real-world improvements in Focus Rate and Attention across gender and age," says Rich Brancaccio. "With over 600,000 data points per youth per day we are able to extract valuable data-driven insights to provide personalized intervention that hasn't previously been available," says Dr. Lindsay Ayearst, Chief Scientific Officer.

AI allows Revibe to detect and quantify unique clinical motions with ≥90 percent accuracy against hold-out data to identify complex trends and potential correlations in an instant, providing industry-first clinical insights that can drive faster clinical decision-making.

About Revibe Technologies

Revibe Technologies is passionate about leveraging technology to help children and adults with focus and attention problems, overcome obstacles to succeed in life. Their technology is a machine-learning-software that pairs with a smartwatch wearable and provides personalized vibrations optimized for the user to increase focus while tracking various metrics and inputs that provide actionable data through historical and predictive analytics. The company is currently in clinical development with it's new FokusRx Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) technology which has not been cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. https://revibetech.com/

