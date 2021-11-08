Rocket Mortgage Named Presenting Sponsor Of World Pro Ski Tour

DENVER, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Pro Ski Tour (WPST) and Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), today announced a partnership for the upcoming 2021-22 season of professional ski races – making the company this year's presenting sponsor. Rocket Mortgage, well known as an innovative partner of premier sporting leagues including the NFL, PGA TOUR and college athletics, is now expanding into winter sports and bringing female professional skiers to the forefront alongside the WPST.

"Rocket Mortgage is intentional about introducing Americans to our brand through their passions, and fans of skiing are some of the most passionate we've met," said Casey Hurbis, Chief Marketing Officer serving Rocket Companies. "We are also proud to spend our marketing dollars to promote a sport that is committed to gender equality, with men and women racers competing for the same amount of prize money. WPST has elite athletes, enthusiastic fans and a mission that we support – to provide opportunities for all competitors."

The previous women's tour, which ran for two decades, ended in the late 1990s. Now, for the first time, the WPST and Rocket Mortgage are bringing professional women and men skiers to the same courses where they will vie for equal podium prize money. Top U.S. Women's Ski Team alumni and World Cup athletes are planned to participate in the WPST, including two-time Olympian, Alice McKennis and Dartmouth All-American, Foreste Peterson.

The men's tour features professional ski racers including two-time Olympic gold medalist, Ted Ligety, World Championships silver medalist, Phil Brown and two-time WPST Overall Champion, Rob Cone.

"As WPST goes from strength to strength, we are extremely excited to partner with Rocket Mortgage to present our tour and to bring women's pro ski racing to fruition," said Jon Franklin, CEO of the World Pro Ski Tour. "As a fan, I cannot wait to see the world's top women ski racers compete on the same hills and courses as the men. As a result of Rocket Mortgage's sponsorship, we are eager to create additional opportunities for pro ski racers to be successful in the sport."

The WPST is viewed in more than 100 million homes and can be seen in primetime on CBS Sports Network, live on Flolive.tv and via the award-winning docuseries, Life In Between Gates. The tour will open the 2021-22 season in December featuring top skiers racing side-by-side in a single elimination bracket format at top ski areas around the United States.

The full tour schedule – including professional ski races for women and the 2022 World Pro Ski Tour World Championships from Taos, New Mexico – will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Rocket Mortgage

Detroit-based Rocket Mortgage, the nation's largest home mortgage lender and part of Rocket Companies (NYSE: RKT), enables the American Dream of homeownership and financial freedom through its obsession with an industry-leading, digital-driven client experience. Rocket Mortgage closed $320 billion dollars of mortgage volume across all 50 states in 2020. In late 2015, it introduced the first fully digital, completely online mortgage experience. Currently, 99% of all home loans originated by the company utilize Rocket Mortgage technology.

Rocket Mortgage moved its headquarters to downtown Detroit in 2010. Today, Rocket Mortgage and Rocket Companies employ 24,000 full-time team members nationwide. The company generates loan production from web centers located in Detroit, Cleveland and Phoenix and operates a centralized loan processing facility in Detroit. Rocket Mortgage ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction for primary mortgage origination by J.D. Power for the past 11 consecutive years, 2010 – 2020, and also ranked highest in the country for customer satisfaction among all mortgage servicers the past eight straight years, 2014 – 2021.

Rocket Companies, Rocket Mortgage's parent company, ranked #5 on Fortune's list of the "100 Best Companies to Work For" in 2021 and has placed in the top third of the list for 18 consecutive years.

For more information and company news visit pressroom.rocketmortgage.com.

About the World Pro Ski Tour

The World Pro Ski Tour is a nationwide tour of events where professional skiers race side-by-side in a single elimination format. Prize money and an overall World Pro Tour title attract Olympians and professional skiers from around the world. On-site spectators and TV viewers can watch all stops on the Tour in an exciting and easy to understand format. More information on the World Pro Ski Tour and all its partners can be found at http://worldproskitour.com

