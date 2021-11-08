Screenvision Sports Adds The Boston Celtics To Expansive Premium In-Venue Video Network Projects an Audience of More than 12 million NBA and College Basketball Fans for 2021-22 Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenvision Sports (SV Sports) today announced a new relationship with the Boston Celtics to serve as the team's exclusive in-venue media sales partner. The deal enables SV Sports to engage national brands via available inventory on the center-hung videoboard at TD Garden, as well as the videoboard at the Portland Expo, home to the Maine Celtics of the NBA G League.

"As the new NBA season tips off, we are excited to add the industry-leading sales team from SV Sports to help us unlock incremental revenue opportunities," said Ted Dalton, SVP, Corporate Partnerships & Business Development, Boston Celtics. "We look forward to leveraging the depth and breadth of SV Sports' advertising partners and introducing them to the league's best fans, especially as we prepare to celebrate our 75th anniversary."

The multi-year relationship provides SV Sports with videoboard inventory available to national advertisers, which is expected to run within 20 minutes of tip-off and during each Boston Celtics and Maine Celtics home game. The Celtics will also have the opportunity to run spots within Screenvision's cinema network, which spans 2,000 locations and 14,000 screens.

"As fans enthusiastically return to stadiums and moviegoers embrace a robust fall slate of films, we are in an excellent position to provide our advertising partners with a growing network – from cinemas to stadiums and arenas – all focused on connecting with a highly engaged audience," said Darryl Schaffer, Chief Partnership Officer, Screenvision Media. "The Celtics, their 75th anniversary celebration and expectations for another strong season make our growing network even stronger and more exciting for advertisers."

Prior to the pandemic, Screenvision Media launched SV Sports as part of its broad diversification strategy. The company began expanding its core business model beyond cinema, providing advertisers with an entirely new way to deliver engaging content to a highly passionate fanbase.

SV Sports is projecting an audience of more than 12 million basketball for the upcoming NBA and college basketball seasons. In addition to the Celtics, SV Sports maintains relationships with the Utah Jazz and 15 NBA G League teams. Earlier this year, the company announced a broad partnership with Learfield IMG College that will add inventory at more than 100 colleges and universities.

"With arenas back to full capacity, our teams will benefit from utilizing SV Sports as an important connection point to capture incremental ad dollars that previously had been unattainable," said Malcolm Farmer, President, Texas Legends, who was instrumental in building a relationship between the NBA G League and SV Sports. "We expect that working with SV Sports will be a successful and mutually beneficial partnership."

Headquartered in New York, N.Y., Screenvision Media is a national leader in cinema advertising, offering on-screen advertising, in-lobby promotions and integrated marketing programs to national, regional and local advertisers, and providing comprehensive cinema advertising representation services to top-tier theatrical exhibitors, sports venues and through a robust OOH network . The Screenvision Media cinema advertising network comprises 14,000 screens in 2000+ theatre locations across all 50 states and 94% of DMAs nationwide; delivering through more than 150 theatrical circuits, including 7 of the top 10 exhibitor companies.

