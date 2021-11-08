UL Launches Data Center Integrator Qualification and Immersion Cooling Equipment Programs to Promote Safer Data Center Operating Environments The programs address vital data center equipment installation and integration as well as ongoing technology safety and performance.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UL, the global safety science leader, announced two new initiatives today: the Data Center Integrator Qualification (DCIQ) and Immersion Cooling Equipment programs developed to help support the data center industry's growth. The data center infrastructure sector has recently experienced a surge as a result of increased demand for remote work, cloud computing and business digitalization in both the commercial and consumer sectors. Additionally, the increasing number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications, the rapid adoption of factory automation and new critical applications that rely on newer 5G networks all accelerate data demand.

UL's DCIQ program addresses the need to limit data center hazards and performance loss due to improper equipment integration or to meet local and national building requirements concerning fire or electrical codes and regulations. Following completion, system-integrator-qualified personnel and their companies will receive a certificate based on regularly scheduled audits and conformance to all program requirements. UL developed specific requirements in collaboration with industry stakeholders, including hardware original equipment manufacturers (OEM), system integrators and asset owners.

Ibrahim Jilani, global director of UL's Consumer, Medical and Information Technologies group, said, "As the data center industry grows, capital-intensive equipment will need to be installed in new data centers or upgraded in existing data centers. Large hyperscale sites that help maintain the public cloud, enterprise or co-located sites that support business, and new capacities for edge data centers all need excellence in installation and integration. With the potential of incorrectly installed equipment that could result in a system outage and business downtime, there is growing concern regarding the quality of installation and the qualification of the installers for data centers." Jilani added, "To help mitigate risks and advance performance as well as safety in data centers, UL has developed the DCIQ program that offers the industry a trustworthy and recognizable qualification program that identifies and qualifies system integrators and their staff."

The growing demand placed on data centers has also increased heat dissipation from the equipment used and has raised concerns regarding rapidly growing energy consumption. To address these challenges, UL also developed a new UL certification program for immersion cooling technology used with information technology (IT), server and computing equipment in data centers.

Data centers' increasing size and scope around the world has led to a reliance on immersion cooling, which refers to the practice of submerging racks and/or full servers in a thermally, but not electrically, conductive liquid (dielectric coolant). Immersion cooling using dielectric fluids has proven more effective at cooling than older methods because it conducts heat more efficiently than air. UL's Immersion Cooling Program helps ensure electric and fire safety co-operates with innovation, and the system and its fluids are evaluated to applicable requirements.

UL will announce additional? details of its DCIQ and Immersion Cooling programs at Open Compute Project's 2021 OCP Global Summit, held this week at the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, California. UL is a member of the Open Compute Project (OCP), a collaborative community focused on redesigning hardware technology to efficiently support the growing demands on computing infrastructure. UL's announcement is releasing in conjunction with two presentations at the summit:

Michael Sakamoto , senior manager in UL's Consumer, Medical and Information Technology group, will deliver insights focused on immersion cooling during the Equipment Certification Approach and Safety Compliance session on Wednesday, Nov. 10 , at 1 p.m. , in room 220C.

Dejan Gakovic , manager for Data Centers and Enterprise Systems at UL, will provide an overview of UL's Data Center Integrator Qualification Program on Wednesday, Nov. 10 , at 4 p.m. , in room LL20D.

