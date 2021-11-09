Jersey Mike's Subs Donates $300,000 to Matching Campaign to Support Wreaths Across America A Matching Sponsorship will be made for every $15 Sponsored Wreath

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and MANASQUAN, N.J., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, national nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) is proud to announce that Jersey Mike's Subs has made a $300,000 donation to support a matching campaign from Nov. 15 – 30, 2021, with a goal to sponsor 40,000 veterans' wreaths for placement this National Wreaths Across America Day – Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

Through this donation, Jersey Mike's has once again stepped up to support the mission to Remember the fallen, Honor those that serve and their families, and Teach the next generation the value of freedom. Starting Monday, Nov. 15, through Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, every $15 wreath sponsorship made at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/JerseyMikes will be matched by the company, up to $300,000!

Since 2012, Jersey Mike's has raised more than $2.5 million to support WAA's mission. In 2020, 1.7 million veterans' wreaths were placed in honor of veterans nationally and abroad, including on all the markers of those buried at Arlington National Cemetery. All year round, through a variety of programs, Jersey Mike's franchisees across the country support the military and their families.

"Experiencing the placement of a wreath and knowing the impact that one simple action has for so many, is truly meaningful," said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike's founder and CEO. "Teach our children the value of Freedom, touched our hearts. Honored to be part of Wreaths Across America."

This year's national wreath laying events will take place at more than 2,800 participating locations nationwide, including at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

"The veterans we honor committed themselves unselfishly at the most critical moments in our nation's history," said Karen Worcester, WAA's executive director. "The generous support of the wonderful people at Jersey Mike's, ensures that we will be able to fulfill our mission in remembrance of these brave men and women."

To register to volunteer to place wreaths this year at Arlington (a requirement for entry), click here. To find a cemetery near you to support or volunteer at click here.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization's mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans' cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond. For more information or to sponsor a wreath please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org.

About Jersey Mike's

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement: "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

