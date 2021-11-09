Mobile County School District Selects Samsara to Increase Student Safety

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Samsara, pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, today announced it has been selected as the Connected Operations Platform for Mobile County School District, the largest public school district in the state of Alabama. As part of its ongoing commitment to technology innovation, Mobile County Public Schools will deploy Samsara's vehicle telematics solution and AI dash cams across their fleet of 1,300 vehicles to operate more efficiently and keep students safe.

Mobile County School District Selects Samsara

Over the past two years, schools have been tasked with reinventing the education system as we know it. While many students are now back in the classroom, getting them to and from school safely and efficiently remains an ongoing challenge - especially as the industry continues to face a nationwide driver shortage. Now more than ever, school districts need technology that allows them to make data-driven transportation decisions, in real-time, to better serve their communities.

Mobile County School District maintains a mixed fleet made up of school busses and light-duty vehicles, such as cars, vans, and trucks. Ensuring students are safe from the moment they get on board a vehicle, to the minute they return home, is their top priority. This requires upgraded technology that can connect video-based safety data, vehicle location, maintenance diagnostics, and more to provide actionable insights. For the first time with Samsara, Mobile County School District has this real-time visibility and can better protect students as a result.

"In the short amount of time since using Samsara, we've already seen a significant improvement in both operational efficiency and how we protect our drivers and students," explained Patrick Mitchell, director of transportation for the Mobile County Public School System, "We've exonerated drivers who were accused of false claims, coached and trained drivers with in-cab alerts, and improved time management by automating the retrieval of camera footage. We're confident that Samsara has the technology we need, and more, to innovate over time and we look forward to our continued work together."

Samsara is uniquely positioned to help public sector fleets elevate citizen services, save taxpayer dollars, and keep both employees and students safe. With Samsara's Connected Operations Cloud, schools and universities can seamlessly access, analyze and act upon real-time operational data across their vehicle fleets and campus sites to drive smarter decisions and improve the day-to-day lives of students. Today, Mobile County Public Schools joins more than 20,000 organizations using Samsara to improve the efficiency, safety, and sustainability of their operations.

"We're excited to innovate alongside Mobile County School District, partnering for the long term to build tools and integrations purpose-built for their needs," explained Jordan Gilbertson, product manager for public sector at Samsara. "Today's school bus carriers operate the largest mass transportation fleet in the country. With this scale, the use of IoT technology and real-time data gives us the opportunity to transform the industry and keep students safe."

About Samsara

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves more than 20,000 customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing and food and beverage. Learn more about Samsara's mission to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy at www.samsara.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Samsara