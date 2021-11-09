AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McKim & Creed, one of the largest engineering and surveying firms in the U.S., today announced that Thomas (Tom) Ruschkewicz, RPLS, PLS has joined the firm as senior vice president of geomatics. In this role, he will oversee the firm's geomatics business in Texas and Florida as well as overall growth throughout McKim & Creed's footprint. He will be based in McKim & Creed's Austin, Texas office.

Thomas Ruschkewicz, RPLS, PLS to Lead Geomatics Growth for McKim & Creed

Mr. Ruschkewicz has nearly 30 years of experience in the geospatial industry, with particular expertise in the fields of transportation, energy, telecommunications, and land development. He began his career as a survey technician and worked his way up to project manager, regional manager and, most recently, as a national geospatial practice leader with engineering and geospatial firms. Mr. Ruschkewicz has served in executive leadership positions for over a decade providing operational oversight, enhancing financial performance, and mentoring young geospatial professionals. He has established a reputation as a results-oriented, customer-focused manager with a talent for implementing successful growth strategies and client diversification, leveraging both existing and emerging geospatial technologies to solve both clients' challenges and meet their demands.

"Tom has a successful history in the geospatial industry and has achieved great success in developing new business and building strong relationships with clients. Tom's role with McKim & Creed will be to leverage the amazing growth potential in Texas and Florida, complement our existing operations-heavy skill set, and help us achieve our companywide strategic plan," said McKim & Creed CEO and Board Chair John Lucey, PE.

About McKim & Creed: McKim & Creed is an employee-owned engineering and surveying firm with more 600 staff members in offices throughout the U.S. McKim & Creed specializes in civil, environmental, mechanical, instrumentation, plumbing, and structural engineering; industrial design-build services; airborne and mobile LiDAR/scanning; unmanned aerial systems; subsurface utility engineering; and hydrographic and conventional surveying services for the energy, transportation, federal, land development, water and building markets. www.mckimcreed.com.

McKim & Creed (PRNewsfoto/McKim & Creed)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE McKim & Creed