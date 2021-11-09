Two Roots Brewing Co. Products Now Available in Select Whole Foods Market Stores

Two Roots Brewing Co. Products Now Available in Select Whole Foods Market Stores Award-Winning Two Roots' Non-Alcoholic Craft Beers launch in Whole Foods Market

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Roots Brewing Co., a leader in non-alcoholic craft beer, today announced it has launched three of its core products into select Whole Foods Market stores. The following products are available at select Whole Foods Market stores:

Enough Said Helles : A golden non-alcoholic lager-style near beer, made with Pilsner Malt and Hallertau Hops. Gold medal winner at the 2019 & 2021 Great American Beer Festival®.

Straight Drank IPA: A hoppy, dank, resiny West Coast-style IPA, infused with the finest botanically derived terpenes. Bronze medal winner at the 2020 Great American Beer Festival®.

New West IPA: A West Coast meets New England IPA, light malts and oats well balanced with fruit-forward hop aroma and flavor. Gold Medal winner at the 2021 International Beer Cup in Japan .

"We are working diligently with our valued distribution partners to officially launch Two Roots into Whole Foods Market stores, a recognized leader in the grocery industry, and be readily available across the country to consumers," said Ron Goodson, President and CEO, Two Roots Brewing Co. "Two Roots is thrilled to offer Whole Foods Market customers the most-awarded, ultra-premium non-alcoholic craft beer."

Two Roots Brewing Co. has rapidly expanded its product availability across the country, making its product portfolio available to millions of non-alcoholic beer and sober-curious beer fans. This expansion has been made possible by the robust and growing network of strong distribution partners the company has established across 24 states year to date.

"During the pandemic, many were eager to optimize their wellness and joined the drysolation movement, accelerating the sober-curious mindset," said Maikel van de Mortel, Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Two Roots Brewing Co. "Now with our products available on Whole Foods Market shelves, just in time for the holiday season and Dry January, our non-alc craft beers are accessible to wellness-conscious shoppers looking to enjoy delicious non-alcoholic craft beer without a hangover."

About Two Roots Brewing Co.:

Securing medals at the prestigious Great American Beer Festival®, the Australian International Beer Awards, and International Beer Cup in Japan, Two Roots Brewing Co. is unwavering in its dedication to quality, using only the finest hops and malts, unique brewing process, and dealcoholization technology—resulting in an award-winning non-alcoholic craft beer. For more information, please visit www.tworootsbrewingco.com

View original content:

SOURCE Two Roots Brewing Co.