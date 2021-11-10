New research sponsored by Venn finds 71% of employed Americans have gone around company IT policies or procedures to be more productive and efficient at work*

Fintech Security Innovator, Venn, Challenges VDI with LocalZone Technology-- the Industry's First Virtual Desktop Alternative New research sponsored by Venn finds 71% of employed Americans have gone around company IT policies or procedures to be more productive and efficient at work*

NEW YORK, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venn, the industry's first Virtual Desktop Alternative (VDA) built for regulated and security-minded organizations, today announced the launch of its breakthrough LocalZone™ technology. The new solution addresses the modern security and compliance challenges of remote and hybrid work environments, and increased reliance on Zoom and other modern SaaS applications.

Venn® is the industry’s first Virtual Desktop Alternative (VDA) built for regulated and security-minded organizations.

New research from Venn underscores the dangers of legacy solutions that no longer support the modern mode of work. According to a recent Venn/Harris Poll study among more than 900 employed (full-time/part-time) Americans, nearly three-quarters (71%) admit to working around their company's IT policy or procedures in order to be more effective and efficient at their job*. To learn more about these findings, see here.

LocalZone addresses these modern and growing risks with a perimeter that isolates and secures work applications and data on any local device. Unlike conventional remote desktop solutions, LocalZone allows users to work locally with sensitive information while ensuring employee privacy by separating professional from personal computing activities on the same device. With LocalZone, IT departments and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) can deploy turnkey Zero Trust security and provide a 10X improvement in user experience by eliminating the lag and compatibility challenges associated with legacy Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI) solutions.

"LocalZone Technology marks a powerful new approach for MSPs and IT leaders who have seen legacy virtual desktop infrastructure tools fall further and further out of step with the modern mode of work," said David Matalon, CEO and Co-Founder of Venn. "Our game changing new technology empowers them to work locally on any device of their choosing while ensuring productivity, protection, and privacy."

How LocalZone Works

Venn's patented LocalZone Technology is a groundbreaking solution for securing work applications, network traffic, files, and data on a user's own device. Its secure work perimeter lets end users work safely with sensitive applications and confidential company information on any device of their choosing, including personal laptops, tablets, and mobile phones. This zone of protection is marked by a bright blue border around anything on screen that is work-related. At a glance, users can verify that anything inside that blue border is controlled and protected by the organization, and anything outside of the border is kept private.

Unlike client hypervisors and virtual machines, LocalZone does not virtualize the operating system or applications. Instead, its patented application, filesystem, and network isolation techniques enable work applications and data to safely co-exist locally with a user's personal files and data. The result is a profound leap forward in user experience that allows applications to run as intended, with none of the compatibility issues normally associated with VDI.

With LocalZone, a new era of Freedom without Compromise is made possible by putting users first and delivering a fast, familiar, and flexible work experience – all without compromising organizational security or compliance. The benefits of this virtual desktop alternative over legacy VDI solutions include:

Productivity -- Venn empowers users to work locally - the way they want to - on the devices of their choice, from anywhere.

Protection -- Venn protects work files, data and SaaS applications from accidental or malicious exfiltration, compromise, or loss.

Privacy -- Venn separates digital work from personal computing and ensures that employees' non-work-related activities are not monitored.

Venn LocalZone Launch at IT Nation Connect

Venn will unveil its LocalZone technology at a virtual launch event running concurrent with the IT Nation Connect conference in Orlando, Florida, this afternoon at 1 p.m., ET.

During the event, attendees will:

Learn about Venn's vision and mission from the executive team.

Hear from renowned cybersecurity expert Dr. Eric Cole on the latest industry trends and challenges.

Explore the Workaround Paradox with VDI historian, Jeff Fisher .

Watch a live demo of LocalZone.

Registration details can be found here.

Venn – A New Name, Logo, and Brand

To coincide with the introduction of LocalZone, the company has updated its brand and logo to Venn. Venn reflects the organization's more modern and human approach to empowering people to thrive at the intersection of work and life. The new brand includes a new digital presence, including website, social media profiles, and more.

"The new Venn brand embodies the power of our new platform and LocalZone technology – a solution really purpose-built for a more modern approach to work and life," Matalon said. "We've heard it from countless customers and users. Today, it's no longer about work versus life. It's about work plus life. Our Venn brand and all of our efforts represent that sweet spot where work and life come together."

* This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Venn between August 10-12, 2021 among 994 adults who are employed full time or part time. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be -calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup sample sizes, please contact marketing@venn.com.

About Venn

Venn® is the industry's first Virtual Desktop Alternative (VDA) built for regulated and security-minded organizations. Venn introduces patented LocalZone™ technology that protects SaaS applications and data and delivers Zero Trust security with a 10X better user experience than legacy VDI. Over 700 organizations, including Fidelity, Guardian, and Voya, trust Venn to meet FINRA, SEC, NAIC, and SOC 2 standards. To learn more, visit venn.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Venn