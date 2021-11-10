IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones S.A. (NYSE: IRS; BYMA: IRSA), the leading real estate company in Argentina, announces today its results for the first quarter of the Fiscal Year 2022 ended September 30, 2021.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Rental segment showed a recovery in the main indicators of shopping malls and hotels, while the office segment showed a slight decrease in the average rent and occupancy. The rental adjusted EBITDA reached ARS 2,152 million during the quarter (ARS 1,506 million in shopping malls, ARS 567 million in offices and ARS 79 million in hotels), 36.5% lower than the observed in the same period of 2020, not affected by the closure of operations.
- The net result for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022 recorded a loss of ARS 1,014 million compared to a gain of ARS 22,468 million in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, mainly explained by negative results due to changes in the fair value of investment properties.
- During the quarter, the Company's Board of Directors approved a corporate reorganization process consisting of the merger by absorption between the company and IRSA CP, in which IRSA would be the absorbing company. The process is subject to the approval of the Shareholders' Meeting that will be carried out in the coming months.
- As a subsequent event, our subsidiary IRSA CP sold 3 floors of "261 Della Paolera" building with a surface area of 3,582 sqm for an approximate amount of USD 32 million.
Financial Highlights
(In millions of Argentine Pesos)
3M FY 2022
Income Statement
09/30/2021
09/30/2020
Revenues
4,382
2,453
Consolidated Gross Profit
2,628
780
Net result from changes in the fair value of investment properties
(6,494)
36,728
Consolidated (Loss) / Profit from Operations
(4,689)
35,856
Result for the Period
(1,014)
12,716
Attributable to:
IRSA's Shareholders
(600)
10,086
Non-Controlling interest
(414)
2,630
EPS (Basic)
(0.91)
17.53
EPS (Diluted)
(0.91)
17.48
Balance Sheet
09/30/2021
06/30/2021
Current Assets
15,308
15,216
Non-Current Assets
221,796
228,247
Total Assets
237,104
243,463
Current Liabilities
21,251
24,192
Non-Current Liabilities
126,629
128,868
Total Liabilities
147,880
153,060
Non-Controlling Interest
22,423
22,831
Shareholders' Equity
89,224
90,403
