Meten Holding Group to Report Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 22, 2021

SHENZHEN, China, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meten Holding Group Ltd. ("Meten Holding Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: METX), one of the leading omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service providers in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Monday, November 22, 2021, before the U.S. markets open. The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 am U.S. Eastern Time on November 22, 2021 (5:00 am Pacific Time/9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. To attend this earnings conference call, please use the information below for dial-in access.

Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

Mainland China: 400 810 8228



Hong Kong: +852 3005 1355



USA: +1 646 254 3594



UK: +44 20 7660 0166



Other countries: +86 10 5808 4166



Participant PIN: 437174

Please dial in at least 15 minutes before the commencement of the call to ensure timely participation.

About Meten Holding Group Ltd.

Meten Holding Group Ltd., formerly known as Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd., is an omnichannel English language training ("ELT") service provider in China, delivering English language and skills training for Chinese students and professionals. Through a sophisticated digital platform and a nationwide network of learning centers, the Company provides its services under three industry-leading brands: Meten (adult and junior ELT services), ABC (primarily junior ELT services) and Likeshuo (online ELT). The Company offers superior teaching quality and student satisfaction, served by cutting edge technology deployed across its business, including AI-driven centralized teaching and management systems that record and analyze learning processes in real time. The Company is committed to improving the overall English language competence of the Chinese population to keep abreast of the rapid development of globalization. Its experienced management is focused on further developing its digital platform and expanding its network of learning centers to deliver a continually evolving service offerings to a growing number of students across China.

For more information, please visit: https://investor.metenedu-edtechx.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the successful implementation of the new business initiative to develop blockchain and cryptocurrency business; the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, our ability to effectively and efficiently execute our growth strategy; the outcome of ongoing, or any future, litigation or arbitration, changes in our revenues and certain cost or expense items as a percentage of our revenues; Chinese governmental policies relating to private educational, cryptocurrency or blockchain services and providers of such services; health epidemics and other outbreaks in China; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 20-F and other documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please contact Investor Relations:

Ascent Investor Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

+1 917-609-0333

tina.xiao@ascent-ir.com

