OptraSCAN and Inspirata Announce Their Technical Partnership to Strengthen Digital Pathology Adoption

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OptraSCAN® , a leading end-to-end digital pathology solution provider announces its partnership with Inspirata Inc., a leading provider of digital pathology and cancer informatics solutions. This partnership will allow pathology labs, healthcare networks and hospitals to acquire digital pathology images without any upfront cost and display them within a world-class workflow solution.

"We are excited to be working with Inspirata to support their mission to digitize and automate the entire oncologic pathology workflow," said Abhi Gholap, Founder of OptraSCAN. "Our On-Demand scanning model will allow pathologists to digitize their slides without any capital cost," he further added.

OptraSCAN's partnership with Inspirata marks the latest extension to its affordable pay-per-use scanning devices. Shared Inspirata and OptraSCAN customers can now utilize native OptraSCAN image files from within Dynamyx™. Facilitating slide digitization at an affordable cost, the seamless integration of OptraSCAN provides:

Cloud-based whole slide imaging systems.

Flexibility to choose from 15 slides capacity to 480 slides capacity.

Well-equipped for confocal, brightfield, fluorescence and frozen section applications.

"Inspirata is delighted to work with its friends at OptraSCAN to accelerate global adoption of digital pathology. OptraSCAN's status as an approved partner guarantees the seamless integration of its leading whole slide image scanners with Inspirata's Dynamyx™ digital pathology workflow software," said Dr Mark Lloyd, Founder and EVP, Inspirata.

"Following our recent successes with Inspirata's Dynamyx™ digital pathology workflow software in Europe, Fujifilm welcomes this partnership between Inspirata and OptraSCAN" said Tim Wing, Head of Digital Pathology at Fujifilm Europe. "The OptraSCAN range fits small low volume specialist labs all the way up to high volume multi-site labs and will further increase the options for customers of the Fujifilm Digital Pathology Solution looking to make informed choices regarding scanners that fit their often-unique requirements. OptraSCAN's digital pathology scanners paired with Inspirata's open-architecture Dynamyx™ case management platform will allow pathologists to implement digital pathology solutions at economical pricing and enable healthcare providers to arrive at their preferred blend of laboratory and diagnostic technologies."

About OptraSCAN, Inc:

OptraSCAN® are pioneers in the On-Demand Digital Pathology® System, focused on delivering fully integrated, affordable solutions that will maximize your return on investment and improve the performance of your pathology services. OptraSCAN is working to eliminate the barriers to "Go Digital" no matter the size of the pathology lab, the lab's throughput or global location.

OptraSCAN's end-to-end digital pathology solution provides effective acquisition of whole slide images, viewing, storing, real-time sharing, reporting and AI & ML based Image analysis solutions via On-Demand or outright purchase model. Follow Us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

OptraSCAN Systems are for research use only in North America.

OptraSCAN® whole slide scanners are CE marked for IVD use.

OptraSCAN® is an ISO13485 certified company.

About Inspirata, Inc.

Inspirata helps patients fighting cancer—and the clinicians they trust—to make every moment matter. Our comprehensive cancer informatics solutions bring disparate data together throughout the entire cancer care journey to drive informed decisions that improve survivorship.

Inspirata has assembled the most advanced and proven technologies to address the complex challenges of delivering cancer care and conducting ground-breaking research. We combine leading digital pathology solutions with automated cancer registry solutions, comprehensive cancer informatics and advanced patient engagement tools to bring users the broadest oncology informatics platform available globally. To learn more visit www.inspirata.com.

Dynamyx is CE marked for IVD Use.

Dynamyx is USFDA 510(k) pending.

