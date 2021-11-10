Rare & Forever Diamonds Launches Website to Bring New Technology to Traditional Retailing

Modernizes the Jewelry Business to Earn Customers Trust and Help Them Buy a Beautiful Diamond at the Counter

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rare & Forever , a brand of natural diamonds that are hand-selected for their highest quality and consistency, today announced the launch of its new website, designed to bring transparency, authenticity, and trust to diamond buying. Rare & Forever is changing the diamond industry by offering authorized Rare & Forever retail jewelers more accurate, unbiased grading utilizing Artificial Intelligence (A.I.). Rare and Forever leverages a proprietary screening process to identify the Brown, Green, and Milky (BGM) hues that devalue a diamond and detract from its sparkle. This website will empower jewelers to show consumers exactly what they are buying and offer a completely transparent experience.

"Traditional diamond buying has been mystified by inauthentic sales processes, inaccurate and inconsistent grading reports, and a focus on paper versus beauty and quality," said Chris Croteau, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Rare and Forever, a division of RDI Diamonds Inc in New York. "Rare & Forever is changing the approach by providing authorized jewelers with new technology and services that give customers exactly what they want—transparent advice, knowledgeable expertise, and access to the world's most accurately graded diamonds. Our enhanced website makes it easy for buyers to see the unbiased difference A.I. brings to grading and takes the friction out of the consultation process so customers know what they are getting and trust that it is superior to anything they can find on the Internet."

Bringing Authenticity and Trust to Diamond Buying

The diamond industry has long focused customers' attention on the Four Cs of a diamond—color, clarity, cut, and carat weight—represented in confusing grading reports and certificates. Nearly 99 percent of diamonds are graded based on human opinion and reports do not disclose imperfections such as BGM hues that detract from quality. This leads to inconsistent and inaccurate representations, confusing customers and causing mistrust. It also creates a challenge for brick-and-mortar retailers that are often competing against online jewelers selling diamonds based on inaccurate reports.

Rare & Forever shifts the diamond business back to local diamond experts–the businesses customers trust–providing customers access to the highest quality diamonds that are prescreened for imperfections and graded with A.I. technology. Purchasing from a local small business, rather than a large online retailer, enables buyers to view their diamond in person or via a virtual visit, provides diamond education from a knowledgeable, trustworthy source, and establishes a relationship for future jewelry purchases, repairs and cleanings.

Enhanced Rare & Forever Website Tells a New Story At the Counter

The Rare & Forever website reflects this brand new approach to diamond selling, helping consumers gain peace of mind and confidence in their diamond jewelry purchase.

Features of the website include:

Expert Consultations

Consumers can enter their zip codes and be matched with the closest Rare & Forever retailer so they can see the diamonds in person (or through a virtual visit) and benefit from the knowledge and expertise that only a well-qualified, authorized Rare & Forever jeweler can provide.

Education--Beyond the 4C's of Grading

Animation to help consumers understand how A.I. technology is replacing antiquated grading methods, utilized by online sellers.

Live Rare Community

Rare & Forever strives to create a community of new adopters that buy diamonds that are graded based on unbiased innovation. This community will help potential buyers identify idea concepts for proposals and for celebrating life's most important milestones.

Rare & Forever diamonds offer an Upgrade for Life Program that guarantees buyers the value of their purchase and facilitates upgrade purchases. Purchases also come with the satisfaction of knowing Rare & Forever is a proud supporter of Diamonds Do Good, a global nonprofit organization whose mission is supporting programs that develop and empower people in natural diamond communities and sharing these stories of positive impact and C.U.R.E. Childhood Cancer Association.

For more information on Rare & Forever and how to become an authorized jeweler, visit https://rareandforever.com .

About Rare & Forever

Rare & Forever is a division of RDI Diamonds, one of the largest premier diamond suppliers.

