Bluepeak Breaks Ground On New Fiber Network In Stillwater High-Quality, High-Speed Broadband Service to be Available to Customers in Early 2022

STILLWATER, Okla., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluepeak, the innovative internet provider, broke ground yesterday morning on an approximately $25M fiber-to-the-home network expansion that will bring high-quality, high-speed broadband and video services to nearly 23,000 residents and businesses in Stillwater. With construction underway, Bluepeak will begin delivering service to customers in early 2022.

Yesterday representatives from Bluepeak joined City officials to officially kick off construction of Bluepeak's fiber-optic network in Stillwater. The company also recently announced that it is now an official partner of the Oklahoma State University (OSU) Cowboys & Cowgirls.

"We're thrilled to begin construction of our fiber-to-the-home network and deliver best-in-class broadband services to Stillwater," said Rich Fish, CEO of Bluepeak. "Bluepeak believes the size of the city shouldn't determine the quality of the technology and Oklahoma is an important market for us as we expand our services to communities across the region."

Bluepeak was designed to provide the best fiber connection for communities without the things that get in the way of great service — like red tape, hidden fees and slow response times. Residential customers in Stillwater will have access to internet with symmetrical speeds up to 5-gigabit, and businesses can achieve speeds up to 10-gigabit and beyond.

"We must ensure our residents and businesses have quality and efficient options to choose from to meet their technological needs. We welcome Bluepeak to our great City," said Stillwater City Manager Norman McNickle.

Bluepeak is rolling out robust, proactive communications tactics to inform residents of the construction process. Residents will receive information in advance of construction commencement in their neighborhood, including a postcard, construction awareness letter, door hangers and yard signs. In addition, a construction Q&A is available at https://mybluepeak.com/ .

For more information to sign up for the latest Bluepeak Stillwater updates, visit https://mybluepeak.com/ .

About Bluepeak

Bluepeak is building a faster, more reliable internet without the things that get in the way of great service—like red tape, hidden fees, and slow response times. Offering up to 5 gigabits of speed for residential customers and 10 gigabits for businesses, Bluepeak is a whole new ballgame — from internet to TV, to connecting every device in a home, to powering a business, Bluepeak not only provides the best fiber connections in the communities it serves, but also meets the growing needs for how its customers live.

Bluepeak (Clarity Telecom LLC) is known as Vast Broadband today in South Dakota and portions of western Minnesota until those markets rebrand as Bluepeak in the summer of 2022. Visit https://mybluepeak.com/ to learn more.

