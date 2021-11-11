DJ Khaled partners with REEF on the biggest restaurant launch in history: Another Wing

Virtual restaurant brand will launch on 3 continents at the same damn time, including the United States, Canada, U.K., France, and UAE

MIAMI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today REEF , the world's largest operator of virtual restaurants, announced a collaboration with Grammy-winning artist and record producer DJ Khaled on the biggest restaurant launch in history, Another Wing. Beginning on November 11th, Another Wing will launch internationally across 3 continents, in 5 countries, and 18 states with over 150 locations, the first restaurant concept to ever launch on three continents at the same damn time.

"Everything I do is big," said DJ Khaled. "My team and I are focused on launching new partnerships, new ideas and spreading love to my fans all around the world. Partnering with REEF for this launch is another new exciting venture which allows me to introduce some amazing wings, to everyone, everywhere."

Another Wing's menu features bone-in and boneless wings in seven signature flavors including Un Un Un Believable Buffalo, Don't Quit Nashville Hot, You Loyal! Lemon Pepper, Honey! Honey! Hot Honey Siracha, and our signature They Don't Want You To Win TRUFFALO, made with a luxurious combination of black truffles, parmesan, and buffalo sauce. Khaled fans can complement their wings with sides such as Spicy Togerashi Fries, Jalapeno Cheese Fries, Truffle Parm Fries, Onion Rings, or finish with indulgent fresh baked Chocolate Chip Cookies. Customers can order a-la-cart or choose from combos like the All I Do is Wing or Major Key Meal, epic 10 or 24 piece feasts with two sauce flavors, sides, drinks, and dessert.

"Another Wing is the result of DJ Khaled's legendary creativity colliding with REEF's best in class kitchens platform, the fastest-growing restaurant business in the world," said Alan Philips, REEF's Chief Creative Officer. "By launching on three continents and 165 locations at the same time, REEF is sharing with the world how brands can use our platform to scale with unprecedented speed and minimal capital investment. At REEF we are truly connecting the world to your block."

With over 150 locations in more than 30 cities around the world, consumers can order for delivery or experience Another Wing in real life at activations in select cities.

Another Wing will be available on major delivery platforms starting November 11th. Visit AnotherWing.co to order and learn more.

ABOUT REEF, The Neighborhood Company:

REEF transforms urban spaces into community hubs that create jobs and bring new goods, services and experiences to the neighborhood. With an ecosystem of 5,000 locations and a team that's over 18,000 strong, REEF is the largest operator of parking real estate and delivery restaurants in North America. By connecting the world to your block, we're making the place you live, the place you love to be.

ABOUT DJ KHALED:

For over two decades, the very mention of DJ Khaled has implied an elevated level of musical greatness, entrepreneurial excellence, and cultural impact. You've heard him across a GRAMMY® Award-winning multiplatinum catalog, seen him in blockbusters such as Bad Boys For Life, caught him on the cover of Rolling Stone, watched him on numerous television programs, and felt his presence from the streets all the way up to the Barack Obama White House. He has achieved dozens of multiplatinum and gold certifications, including the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne], quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller], and double-platinum "No Brainer" [feat. Justin Bieber, Chance the Rapper, & Quavo]. The latter propelled his 2019 album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], to the top of the charts. Not only did it garner a platinum certification, but it also became his third consecutive Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200 and emerged as the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release. To date, he has moved 20 million singles and 6 million albums in addition to gathering 4 billion-plus streams.

Not to mention, he launched We The Best Music Group—a record label, management, publishing, and production company and in-demand studio. As a committed philanthropist, he founded his 501(c)3 organization The We The Best Foundation. It uplifts individuals throughout underserved communities across the United States and supports various non-profits. He has supported the fight against COVID-19., U2 frontman Bono recruited him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red, and he serves as the national spokesperson for Get Schooled. Now, the power of this legacy defines his thirteenth full-length album—which bears his birth name—Khaled Khaled [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Top 200 albums chart.

