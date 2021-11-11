SportPet, a Topspin Consumer Partners Portfolio Company, Acquires Mission Pets

WAUKESHA, Wis., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SportPet, a Topspin Consumer Partners portfolio company, strengthened its position today as a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded and private label pet products with its acquisition of Mission Pets. Since 1999, the San Francisco-based Mission Pets has been a leader in the pet lifestyle space, developing functional and novelty apparel, collars, leashes, bowls, bedding and home décor items for dogs and cats. Mission Pets' products can be found in major brick-and-mortar retailers and through the Company's website, Harrybarker.com.

"We're thrilled to add Mission Pets to our platform and believe their products will be highly complementary to our existing offerings," says Adam Kellogg, SportPet's CEO. "As more families continue to bring pets into their homes, our business will be well-positioned to service those families with high quality, reliable products that can be used by furry friends for years to come."

Michelle Elliott, Co-founder of Mission Pets, stated, "Since the launch of our first pet product line, we have helped serve countless pet families across the U.S. and internationally. Looking forward, we are excited to join SportPet and Topspin to accelerate our growth and continue servicing our customers with exceptional products across a broad array of categories."

Ojas Vahia, Partner at Topspin, stated, "The combination of SportPet and Mission Pets is compelling for a multitude of reasons. Aside from the immediate scale and distribution opportunities, Mission Pets' creative design team coupled with SportPet's manufacturing capabilities will create a formidable player in pet durable products. We look forward to working with the Mission Pets team and welcome them to our SportPet family."

Cowen served as the exclusive financial advisor for Mission Pets and Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe served as the exclusive legal advisor for SportPet.

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of sub verticals within consumer, including health & wellness, beauty & personal care, food & beverage, household goods, pet and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com.

