WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), the business voice of the LGBT community, in collaboration with its partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC), has named the sixth annual cohort of Best-of-the-Best list of corporations in America committed to diversity and inclusion across all communities. The presentation of those honored with the Best-of-the-Best designation will be made at the Best-of-the-Best Awards held in Hollywood, Florida on November 18, as part of NGLCC's Back to Business (B2B) Summit . Bank of America, a Best-of-the-Best corporation, returned for the fourth consecutive year as the evening's presenting sponsor.

2021 “Best-of-the-Best” Corporations for Inclusion Named by NGLCC and Partners in the National Business Inclusion Consortium (NBIC)

"The Best-of-the-Best designation honors corporations for their commitment to America's diverse employees and business owners, which includes LGBT people, people of color, women, and people with disabilities," said NGLCC Co-Founder and President Justin Nelson. "This designation is highly competitive and is bestowed only to corporations that we see constantly striving to strengthen and celebrate diversity. These corporations being honored are true leaders in ongoing global commitments to create a better future for all diverse communities in business-- especially as we work to help all our communities recover equitably from the pandemic."

NGLCC formed the National Business Inclusion Consortium in 2011, and its members represent a total of over $9 trillion in annual economic strength along with significant contributions to the marketplace and workplace. Only companies achieving industry-leading results across all diverse segments are eligible to receive the prestigious Best-of-the-Best designation from the NBIC, whose members include the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC), Disability:IN, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the National Veteran-Owned Business Association (NaVOBA), the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc (USBC), the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (USHCC), the U.S. Pan Asian American Chamber of Commerce (USPAACC), WEConnect International, Women Impacting Public Policy (WIPP), and the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC).

The 2021 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion are:

Accenture

Altria Group

American Family Insurance

Anthem Inc.

AT&T

Bank of America

Bayer U.S. LLC

Bristol Myers Squibb

Capital One

Chevron

Corning Incorporated

Corteva Agriscience

Cox Enterprises

CVS Health

Eaton

EY

Fannie Mae

FedEx

Food Lion LLC

GSK

HILTON

Humana Inc.

IBM

Intel Corporation

John Hancock

Johnson & Johnson

JPMorgan Chase

Kellogg Company

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Macy's Inc

Merck & Co.

Nationwide

New York Life Insurance Company

Northrop Grumman

PepsiCo

PNC Financial Services

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

Sodexo

T-Mobile

Target Corporation

TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank

The Walt Disney Company

TIAA

Toyota

Travel + Leisure Co.

Truist Financial Corporation

U.S. Bank

UPS

Walgreens

Wells Fargo Bank

Also being recognized during the Best-of-the-Best Gala celebration will be:

NBIC Program or Initiative of the Year:

Lowe's

NBIC Courage in Government Award:

Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator, US Small Business Administration

"Demonstrating commitment to diversity is not only the right thing to do, but it's also the smartest thing to do for businesses large and small," says NGLCC Co-Founder and CEO Chance Mitchell. "The select group of Fortune 500 companies honored with a Best-of-the-Best designation are innovators and trailblazers for inclusion and are constantly raising the bar forward for themselves, their peers, and their competitors. While we pause to honor some extraordinary leaders at the Best-of-the-Best gala, the great work of ensuring opportunity for all us is a year-round commitment. We look forward to working with all of these great companies for decades to come in shaping a more inclusive economy for all."

ABOUT NGLCC:

The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce is the business voice of the LGBT community and is the largest global organization specifically dedicated to expanding economic opportunities and advancements for LGBT people. NGLCC is the exclusive certification body for LGBT-owned businesses. www.nglcc.org

