LG UltraGear & Evil Geniuses Host Second Installment of Collegiate Showcase Series Tournament features 16 of the best collegiate Rocket League teams from across the country.

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA (LG) and Evil Geniuses (EG), one of the original and most iconic professional esports organizations in the world, today announce the second tournament of their Collegiate Showcase Series which will see top college and university teams virtually battle it out in the arenas of Rocket League.

The Collegiate Showcase Series powered by LG UltraGear™ will run November 13-14th. Fans can catch all the action on Evil Geniuses' Twitch channel beginning at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT.

The first installment of the series featured top collegiate League of Legends teams competing for a suite of LG prizes and saw over one million viewers on Twitch. LG, EG and the community continue to be vocal supporters of the collegiate esports space. Participating in the event are the top 16 Rocket League collegiate squads from across North America:

Bay State College

California State University, Fullerton

Columbia College

Northwood University - White

Northwood University - Blue

Seton Hall University

St. Clair College

Stockton University

University of Central Florida

University of Colorado, Boulder

University of Missouri

University of Nevada, Las Vegas

University of North Texas

University of Texas, Arlington

University of Utah

Virginia Tech

All players have been outfitted with LG UltraGear Gaming Monitors (32GP850) -- the #1 gaming-designed monitor brand in the U.S.1 -- and LG UltraGearTM Gaming Speakers for use in the competition. On the line during the two-day, double-elimination Rocket League tournament is a prize package from LG. We're also excited to announce that we'll be joined by casters Deman Williams ( @iDazerin ) and Joey Ahrens ( @JorbyPls ).

"The response to our first tournament was incredible.The collegiate esports scene continues to thrive and be home to some of the most exciting and upcoming talent there is out there," said Sabrina Wong, Culture Program Specialist and Lead of the Genius League Collegiate Program at Evil Geniuses. "LG has been with us every step of the way in contributing to the collegiate esports ecosystem and they'll once again be equipping these teams with the gear they need to showcase their amazing skills."

The LG UltraGear 32GP850 delivers breath-taking gaming performance and picture quality without sacrificing input lag and refresh rate thanks to Nano IPS 1ms technology and an ultra-fast speed of 165Hz (Overclock 180Hz) allowing gamers to see the next frame quickly. At 32" and 16:9 screen ratio (2560 x 1440), LG's UltraGear QHD Nano IPS Display features realistic, true color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail, while delivering ultra-fast 1ms response rates. The NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor also minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for a smooth and fast gaming experience.

The new LG UltraGear™Gaming Speaker (model GP9) is the perfect companion to LG's premium UltraGear gaming monitors delivering three-dimensional, game-optimized sound, easy control and seamless compatibility with PCs and the latest gaming consoles. Leveraging its expertise in audio technology, LG's first UltraGear sound solution product incorporated actual insights from real gamers throughout the development process. The result is a superb sounding product that frees users from headphones, a key component of the gaming experience that gamers identified as inconvenient and uncomfortable after marathon gaming sessions. The GP9 features LG's proprietary 3D Gaming Sound technology which incorporates a specially designed HRTF (head-related transfer function) algorithm to tailor a game's audio according to genre. This results in users being able to experience stunningly detailed virtual surround sound complete with a realistic sense of space, position and directionality. And thanks to support for DTS Headphone:X, the LG UltraGear Gaming Speaker can provide convincing 7.1 virtual surround sound when using headsets or earphones. 2

For a complete schedule of matches, visit https://challonge.com/cssirl . To learn more about all of LG's gaming solutions, visit LG.com.

1 The NPD Group, Inc., U.S. Retail Tracking Service, Monitors, Gaming Designed, Based on dollars, Feb'20-Jan'21 combined.

2 Compatible with standard 3.5mm audio jacks.

