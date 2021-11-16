Green Power Developers and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management Develop, Construct, and Finance Portfolio of Solar Projects in New Jersey

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Power Developers, a New Jersey-based solar energy developer, and Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of Rosemawr Management, have begun developing, constructing, and financing a portfolio of commercial & industrial scale solar projects across New Jersey. To date, Green Power and Rosemawr have worked together on six projects that began construction in the past three months, with the expectation of beginning construction on at least an additional three projects before the end of the year. The projects have all been financed using structures that allow the host property owner to retain ownership of each project without requiring any upfront capital. Further, each project provides the host with utility bill savings from clean energy.

To date, Green Power and Rosemawr have worked together on six projects that began construction in the past three months

"New Jersey is our home base and we are excited to continue to deploy solar energy throughout the state," said Heshy Katz at Green Power Developers. "We especially pride ourselves on meeting the individual needs of each customer, and partnering with Rosemawr has helped us achieve that goal for these projects. We look forward to continuing to build the portfolio in the coming months and years."

"Green Power Developers has built a unique and robust solar development and installation business model that is predicated on delivering efficient solutions for the end user. We are excited about supporting these projects with flexible financing as we continue to grow our sustainable infrastructure portfolio," said Josh Herlands at Rosemawr.

Green Power Developers was founded in 2010 to help businesses and property owners benefit from the adoption of solar energy. The Green Power team leverages several decades of experience in renewable power development, providing tailor-made solutions and seamless project execution for its extensive client base. For more information, visit https://www.greenpowerdevelopers.com/ and for inquires please contact info@greenpowerdevelopers.com.

Rosemawr is an established investment management firm focused on the municipal, not-for-profit, charter school, and sustainable infrastructure sectors. Rosemawr was founded in 2008 and currently has approximately $1.5 billion in assets under management. The firm's sustainable infrastructure portfolio currently includes investments in over 80 solar energy projects located across 13 states, plus numerous investments across property assessed clean energy (PACE), wind energy, and other technologies. For more information, visit www.rosemawr.com and for inquiries please contact sustainable@rosemawr.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Rosemawr Sustainable Infrastructure Management