Filevine Ranks No. 188 in Deloitte's 2021 Technology Fast 500

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Filevine, the leading Legal Work Platform, ranked No. 188 in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list, which honors the companies that redefine the cutting edge, transform business, combine technological innovation and entrepreneurship, and disrupt the technology industry.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 500, now in its 27th year, provides an objective ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, and is aimed at recognizing the effort, dedication, and resiliency of these companies.

Founded in 2014, Filevine has grown to over 400 employees and 50,000 users, providing top-rated automation tools to law firms, legal departments, and businesses, including case, matter, investigation, and project management software.

"The legal industry has resisted change for a long time, and it is at a crisis point. Filevine wants to forge a better way forward," says Ryan Anderson, CEO and cofounder of Filevine. "Being one of the fastest growing technology companies and the fastest growing legal technology company in the country shows that change is necessary and happening right now."

The 2021 ranking was compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period. Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500TM companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 212% to 87,037% from 2017 to 2020, with median growth of 521%.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

The companies on the Fast 500 are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology.

Filevine believes in a brighter future where the intersection of legal work and business is made more seamless, transparent, and effortless for all legal professionals and everyone they interact with through the power of legal technology.

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering all organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is the top legal software company on the Inc. 5000 list, has been named one of the Utah Business Fast 50 and is among the top 50 fastest-growing privately-owned software companies according to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list.

