Paradox Ranks Among the Top 100 Fastest-Growing Companies in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 The conversational recruiting technology company credits growth to an unwavering commitment to client-centricity and a transformational shift toward automation that helps get hiring work done

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox , the conversational recruiting platform helping global brands like Unilever and McDonald's simplify hiring through automation with a human touch, announced today that it debuted at number 86 on the prestigious Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™ — the annual ranking of the 500 fastest-growing companies in North America, now in its 27th year.

Paradox is building the world’s leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch.

Paradox's three-year growth rate of 1,955% is the highest of any recruiting technology company — an accomplishment founder and CEO Aaron Matos attributes to the company's commitment to building world-class products that solve real-world hiring challenges.

"We've always pushed ourselves to make the hard stuff simple — and that starts with deeply understanding our clients and the challenges they're facing," said Matos, who started his career as a Human Resources practitioner before founding Paradox. "We're fortunate to work alongside some of the biggest companies and smartest talent leaders in the world — and we don't take that responsibility lightly. While recognition like this is meaningful, our responsibility is — and always has been — to maintain our insatiable appetite to build the most innovative solutions for our clients. Our goal is to keep doing that and growth will take care of itself."

First launched in 2016, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia brings the experience people have come to expect from assistive technology like Siri and Alexa to recruiting — automating common recruiting tasks to get hiring work done faster and streamline the process for job seekers, recruiters, and hiring managers.

Across its clients, Paradox serves two primary — but distinct — hiring models in unique ways:

For high-volume hourly roles, Paradox is increasing candidate conversion by replacing cumbersome steps in the process with simple, mobile-first, conversational experiences — reducing time-to-hire by as much as 90% for some clients by automating tasks like candidate screening, interview scheduling, offers, new hire onboarding, and more.

For high-skill professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work recruiting coordinators, recruiters, and hiring managers don't have time for — like scheduling and rescheduling interviews, collecting candidate feedback, answering common questions, and creating truly personal 1:1 experiences for every candidate.

"To get recruiting right, we need to move from transactional to relational. Understanding that is one thing. Having a partner who can help you drive it is another — and Paradox has built technology to make that shift a reality," said Jennifer Cotie Kangas, Director of Digital Experience and Talent Acquisition at Regis Corporation, a leader in the haircare industry that franchises more than 6,600 technology-enabled hair salons under brands like Supercuts, Smartstyle, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, and Roosters. "We didn't buy Paradox only for the product it is today — we bought it for the company's ability to listen, learn, iterate, and build the technology of the future. This company's ability to sharpen its products over time to deliver for its clients is a real differentiator."

Overall, 2021 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved a median growth of 521% from 2017 to 2020. Complete rankings can be found here .

"Each year, the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology, and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

About Paradox

Launched in 2016, Paradox is building the world's leading conversational recruiting software to drive automation with a human touch. Serving global clients with hiring needs across high-volume hourly and high-skilled professional roles, Paradox's conversational assistant Olivia does the work talent teams don't have time for — streamlining tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and more through fast, easy, mobile-first interactions.

In just five years, the Scottsdale-based startup has earned the trust of the world's largest employers — including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, Lowe's, and General Motors — and won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and 2021, and consecutive honors in 2020 and 2021 as one of Forbes Top Startup Employers. The company was also recently named the 225th fastest growing company in the country in the Inc 5000. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

More about the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

