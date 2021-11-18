Vandis Has Earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop Advanced Specialization

ALBERTSON, N.Y., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vandis, Inc, today announced it has earned the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop (formerly Windows Virtual Desktop) Advanced Specialization, a validation of a partner's deep knowledge, extensive experience and expertise in deploying, scaling and securing virtual desktop infrastructure on Azure.

Only partners that meet stringent criteria around customer success and staff skilling, as well as pass a third-party audit of their Azure Virtual Desktop technical practices, are able to earn the Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization.

"As businesses continue to move towards hybrid work environments, implementing a virtual desktop infrastructure is a cost-effective, flexible, and resilient way to support today's users working in a diverse modern workplace," states Tom Ricardo, Principal Cloud Infrastructure Architect at Vandis. "With our focus on implementing, connecting, and securing, scalable infrastructures on premise and in the cloud, Vandis has built its Azure practice to optimize the Azure Virtual Desktop experience while bringing together best practices of well-architected Azure environments".

Supporting secure remote work for employees is more critical than ever. Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop is a Microsoft solution that seamlessly integrates with other Microsoft products and allows customers to implement virtual desktops in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way.

Partners with validated capabilities in implementing Azure Virtual Desktop can help customers deploy and navigate the licensing efficiencies it offers to deliver the solution that is most efficient for their organization.

Rodney Clark, Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Channel Sales and Channel Chief at Microsoft added, "The Microsoft Azure Virtual Desktop advanced specialization highlights the partners who can be viewed as most capable when it comes to deploying Azure Virtual Desktop in Azure. Vandis clearly demonstrated that they have both the skills and the experience to offer clients a path to transition to desktop-as-a-service in a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way."

About Vandis

Vandis is an IT Solution provider that offers cyber security and network infrastructure, both on-prem and in the cloud. We have high level relationships with market leading and emerging providers. With over 35 years of industry experience, Vandis offers comprehensive strategies for secure and stable IT infrastructure.

For more information about Vandis solution offerings visit Azure Marketplace or visit www.vandis.com/services/microsoft-azure-practice/.

