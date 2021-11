HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Afiniti, Ltd. ("Afiniti") announces that Mr. Zia Chishti has stepped down from his role as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Director of Afiniti, effective immediately. The Board will make additional organizational announcements in the coming days.

