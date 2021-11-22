Energyglare, Green Blockchain Startup Announces ICO Countdown in Mission Net Zero Initiative

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnergyGlare.io was founded by a robust group of specialists with expertise in energy and engineering in the commercial, industrial, and residential sectors, IT, blockchain development as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG).



This core group is ready to take their latest venture, EnergyGlare to the next level in pursuit of a more sustainable and greener solution - to tackle climate change head on, with a progressive and ambitious strategy utilizing blockchain technology and NFTs, for a net zero carbon economy.

The company's initial coin offering (ICO) is scheduled for early 2022 and they have begun private sales as part of the company's phase 1 outreach.

OBJECTIVE

"On the path to Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050, annual investments in energy are projected to increase from just over USD 2 trillion globally to almost USD 5 trillion by 2030 and retain similar levels by 2050. Annual investments in energy efficiency projects alone are projected to be between 640 and 910 billion USD from 2016 to 2050," said Chief Executive Officer, Rumen Yordanov, EnergyGlare.

Annual investments in low–carbon technologies in end–user sectors are estimated to rise from USD 530 billion currently to USD 1.7 trillion in 2030 with spending in deep retrofitting of buildings, transformation of industrial processes, and the purchase of new low–emissions vehicles, and more efficient appliances to name a few.

2050 is a hard deadline for achieving carbon net zero globally and EnergyGlare is designed to meet this urgent call. How? By decentralizing investments in a free market within our platform and providing new tools, using blockchain to give access to institutional and retail investors alike.

Some of the key innovations EnergyGlare brings include creating a secondary market for blockchain ESCO contracts, laying the foundations for ESCO contract derivatives, providing a scheme for carbon reduction ROI guarantees and introducing a meta-value of carbon initiatives. We are creating an ecosystem that brings together all key stakeholders – project owners, investors, and professional services providers.

"The company will facilitate an unprecedented growth of investment needed towards our collective mission for net zero carbon emissions," he continued.

INITIAL COIN OFFERING (ICO)

EnergyGlare's initial coin offering (ICO) is planned for early 2022 with an initial roll out for the general public. The company will release up to 2% of tokens at this ICO.

As part of the company's launch plans, a series of rewards and community tasks will be created to incentivize followers and the public and create multiple opportunities for them to receive these rewards throughout the year.

Project details and updates will be driven via the company's website and its core social media channels including Twitter, Telegram, LinkedIn and Instagram, in its initial stages

CONCLUSION

The quest to carbon net zero is a challenge but it also presents one of the greatest investment opportunities of our time, and EnergyGlare has the social responsibility to open this market equally to everyone.

About EnergyGlare

EnergyGlare is a privately-held blockchain green startup founded in Hong Kong, dedicated to revolutionizing how investments into energy efficiency projects are funded worldwide.

