Joe Gagliese Joins Immutable Holdings As Strategic Advisor Social marketing pioneer and CEO of leading influencer marketing firm Viral Nation to assist Immutable Holdings, the parent company of NFT.com, in bringing NFT adoption to a global market of creators and brands

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immutable Holdings Inc. (NEO:HOLD) (B8X0:Frankfurt) ("Immutable Holdings" or the "Company"), a British Columbia corporation, announced today that Joe Gagliese will join the Company as a Strategic Advisor. As the Founder and CEO of Viral Nation, the leading social and digital-first influencer marketing firm, Gagliese brings extensive experience to Immutable Holdings, the parent company of NFT.com, and will strengthen the blockchain holding company's efforts to bring NFT adoption to creators and brands across the globe.

"NFTs are a game-changer for influencers, creators and even established brands," said Joe Gagliese, Founder and CEO of Viral Nation. "True digital ownership is the natural next step for the next generation of creators and I couldn't be more excited to partner with Jordan and the Immutable Holdings team to help them increase adoption of NFTs."

"No one has a better grasp of the way the creator economy, influencer marketing and Web3 are coming together than Joe," said Jordan Fried, Founder and CEO of Immutable Holdings. "Drawing on his expertise and experience will be invaluable for us as we continue our mission of democratizing access to Web3."

About Immutable Holdings Inc.

Immutable Holdings (NEO:HOLD) (B8X0:Frankfurt), the blockchain holding company, is on a mission to democratize access to Web3 and blockchain-based products and services. Founded by Jordan Fried, a founding team member of the $11B Hedera Hashgraph network, Immutable Holdings already boasts over $150M under management and a portfolio of businesses and brands built on the blockchain ecosystem: 1800Bitcoin.com, Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC.com), HBAR Labs, Immutable Advisory, Immutable Asset Management and NFT.com. To learn more, visit https://immutableholdings.com/.

About Viral Nation

The global leader in social and influencer marketing, Viral Nation develops captivating marketing for top B2B and B2C brands. Viral Nation group boasts one of the fastest growth rates globally. Viral Nation Group comprises VN Talent, which represents celebrities and influencers; VN Tech, a marketing data and analytics platform; and VN Marketing, a full-service integrated marketing firm. Founded in 2014 by entrepreneurs and social marketing pioneers Mathew Micheli and Joe Gagliese, Viral Nation has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in North America. For more information, visit www.viralnation.com.

