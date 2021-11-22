Marquee Dental Partners Closes a Seven Office Deal in the Tampa, Florida Market.

Tennessee-Based Dental Service Organization doubles its Florida footprint and adds Seven new offices to its family of leading dental brands

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Marquee Dental Partners, a leading Dental Service Organization, announces its partnership with 7 Florida-based dental practices. This deal increases Marquee's footprint in Florida to fourteen office locations across nine brands.

Marquee Dental Partners operates nearly 60 dental offices across 5 states.

Premier Dental, Brandon Smiles, Smiles on Florida, New Zephyrhills Dental, Bradenton Family & Implant Center, Sunshine Smile Designs and TrueCare Dental Family and Implant Center are all greater-Tampa area offices located on Florida's Western Coast. They join Marquee Dental's expanding portfolio of community leading dental brands.

"We are excited to join forces with these four partner doctors, their associates and their dental teams," said Fred Ward, Marquee Dental's Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to have good fortune finding like-minded partner doctors who bring to Marquee Dental strong ties to their local communities and exceptional reputations. We believe that better overall health begins with better oral health. These teams share this simple, yet game-changing philosophy with us."

Marquee Dental Partners now supports fifty-seven offices and more than one hundred dentists who care for nearly 300,000 patients annually. Marquee has formed six new partnerships so far in 2021 and will continue to expand high-quality dental care across its five states.

About Marquee Dental Partners

Marquee Dental, headquartered in Brentwood, TN, has nearly 60 locations in the southeast United States. With offices in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Alabama and Florida, Marquee offers its patients a broad range of services through their general dentistry and multi-specialty practices. Marquee Dental Partners has succeeded by providing dental professionals with the administrative and operational support they need to deliver gold-standard patient care.

Marquee Dental Partners believes that expert operational support coupled with clinical autonomy makes them an ideal partner for practices looking to grow market share by improving their patient experience.

Contact: Rich Palumbo VP, Marketing @ rpalumbo@marqueedental.com

