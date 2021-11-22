Vivek Gupta Named to the List of Pittsburgh's Top 50 Business Leaders of 2021 For the fourth time, Mastech Digital's CEO named among the top 50 Business Leaders in 2021 Pittsburgh Smart 50.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE American: MHH), a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, today announced that its President and CEO Vivek Gupta, has been recognized amongst the top 50 Business Leaders in 2021 Pittsburgh Smart 50. Every year, Smart Business & Gallagher, recognize 50 top executives in the Western Pennsylvania region for their outstanding contribution to the region, by leading business innovation and transformation in the region. This is the fourth time in a row, Vivek has been named to this coveted list.

The virtual annual ceremony was hosted by Smart Business, an award-winning publisher of content catered to senior executives, and Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, on November 18, 2021.

"We're elated to recognize Vivek Gupta and Mastech Digital among this year's class of Smart 50 honorees," said Dustin S. Klein, publisher, and Chief Content Officer of Smart Business. "His leadership in positioning Mastech Digital as an industry leader demonstrates his ability to apply that all-important combination of innovation and impact, while fostering a business that's truly built to last and evolve with changing times."

Commenting on the recognition, Vivek Gupta, President & CEO, Mastech Digital, said, "It is an honor to be counted once again among the top 50 leaders in the region. I am fortunate to lead a team of committed and highly driven professionals that makes it possible to set aggressive goals for ourselves and then to achieve them. Over the last two years, we have reinvented ourselves to serve global corporations in the new normal as a Digital First company; which has contributed to our company's success during the pandemic."

Since 2014, the Smart 50 awards recognize the top executives of the fifty smartest companies in a region for their ability to build and lead successful organizations effectively. Winners are selected according to their achievements across three category areas - innovation, impact, and sustainability - and are honored with a special celebration and a keynote address on what it takes to lead a successful, "smart" company. The Smart 50 awards currently take place across Cleveland, Columbus, and Pittsburgh.

About Smart Business

For more than 25 years, Smart Business Magazines, Events, and Books has produced content, events, and marketing materials for a diverse audience of entrepreneurs and senior executives, highlighting CEOs and senior executives who achieve success and demonstrate innovative leadership. The Company hones in on how and why smart leaders get the job done and deliver insight, advice, and strategy to help business leaders take their organizations to the top. Visit sbnonline.com to learn more.

About Gallagher:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG) is a US-based global insurance brokerage and risk management services firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. The firm was established in 1927 and is the fifth largest insurance broker in the world. Visit ajg.com to learn more.

About Mastech Digital, Inc.:

Mastech Digital (NYSE American: MHH) is a leading provider of Digital Transformation IT Services. The Company offers Data Management and Analytics Solutions, Digital Learning, and IT Staffing Services with a Digital First approach. A minority-owned enterprise, Mastech Digital is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA with offices across the U.S., Canada, and India. For more information, visit www.mastechdigital.com.

