Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois Awards $1M in Community Grants to Advance Wellness Can't Wait Campaign Insurer thankful for community-based organizations helping expand access to preventive care resources

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is awarding 15 community-based organizations a total of $1M in funding to promote expanded access to preventive health care resources, including wellness visits, screenings, vaccinations, and health education. These grants are part of BCBSIL's Wellness Can't Wait campaign, which focuses on empowering people to take a proactive approach to their health aimed at impacting their long-term wellness.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (PRNewsfoto/Blue Cross and Blue Shield ...)

"To help our communities stay healthy, it's important that we provide opportunities for as many people as possible to make their health a priority. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois is proud to partner with hyperlocal community organizations that do so much to make wellness care and resources accessible on a neighborhood level," said Harmony Harrington, vice president of government and community relations, BCBSIL. "This Thanksgiving week, we want to express our thanks for our community partners who are working with us to help Illinois residents maintain regular checkups and health screenings."

Many Illinois residents had understandably put off in-person appointments for non-urgent care at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As we continue to navigate the pandemic, it is important people get back on track by making preventive care a priority.

Organizations receiving individual grants ranging between $25k and $160k include:

Albertsons ( Osco )

Angel Harvey Family Health Center of the Infant Welfare Society of Chicago

Blessing Health System

Chicago Department of Public Health

Chicago Family Health Center

Edgar County Health Department

Erie Family Health Center

Family Christian Health Center

Heartland Health Centers

Howard Brown Health

Lawndale Christian Health Center

Malcolm X College

Midwest Asian Health Association

Mobile Care Chicago

Pillars Community Health

These organizations will use the funding to host local events, share educational resources and spread the word about how residents can access care in their communities. Services provided as a result of the grants will include COVID-19 and flu vaccinations, routine pediatric and adult vaccinations, access to dental, behavioral, infant and maternal health care, and wellness screenings.

BCBSIL offered this special round of Wellness Can't Wait grant funding through its Care Van® Immunization Initiative, which includes reinvesting payments from the Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services (HFS) for providing quality care to Medicaid Members.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois (BCBSIL) is committed to expanding access to quality, cost-effective health care to as many people as possible in Illinois. BCBSIL is dedicated to innovation and exploring, nurturing and activating future possibilities to make the health care system work better for our members and our communities. BCBSIL is a division of Health Care Service Corporation, a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association. Learn more at bcbsil.com and follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

