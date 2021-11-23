CheapOair Shares Thanksgiving Traveler Trends

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season begins this week and travel interest is showing a strong upward trajectory. This is good news for the travel industry and underlines the public's readiness to get back to travel. According to leading online travel agency CheapOair, online searches of airline tickets for Thanksgiving and through the holidays are up 72% as compared to searches in August of this year. Comparing the same period, searches for US to International destinations are up 73%, and searches for international origin to US destinations are up 129%.

Consumer interest in air travel surging as holiday season begins.

The largest US cities are seeing a healthy recovery, with New York, Los Angeles and Orlando topping the list for domestic bookings for Thanksgiving travel. This year's leading destinations for US travelers:

TOP 10

New York City

Los Angeles

Orlando

Las Vegas

Chicago

Denver

Dallas

Atlanta

Boston

San Francisco

Overall airfares are trending 15% lower than pre-pandemic levels.

Glenn Cusano, Co-CEO and CFO of Fareportal, the travel technology company behind online travel agencies CheapOair and OneTravel, comments, "We're pleased to see the surge in interest in travel over the holiday season by both domestic and international consumers. We want to remind the traveling public to check current travel regulations at their destination, to ensure a safe and seamless travel experience. For our customers' convenience, the latest information on covid-related travel restrictions is easily accessible on both CheapOair and OneTravel."

