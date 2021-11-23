DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region welcomes Dr. Trevor Carroll to the expert orthopedic care team, starting August 30, 2021. He will be caring for patients at the Burlington , Oxford , and Durham locations.

EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region Welcomes Trevor Carroll, MD

As a board-eligible and fellowship-trained surgeon, Dr. Carroll brings a vast set of skills and experience as a neck and back specialist. Taking care of numerous spine pathologies in a trauma setting under leading international spine surgeons, Dr. Carroll, learned advanced techniques in degenerative spine, trauma, tumors, complex spine surgery, and minimally invasive spinal surgery.

"I am grateful for this opportunity to bring my patients a new level of care under a renowned practice with leading specialists," Dr. Carroll says. "EmergeOrtho––Triangle Region is known for the same philosophy of patient care that I value, which is to treat my patients as I would my family. I'll work tirelessly to develop an effective treatment plan for each patient and their underlying spine condition."

Bringing extensive experience to the role, Dr. Carroll is able to address a wide range of orthopedic injuries and conditions utilizing advanced treatment techniques. This includes back, neck, and spine pathologies treated with minimally-invasive and innovative surgical procedures.

"Dr. Carroll is an excellent addition to our team and we're happy to have him on board," says David Musante, M.D. , President of EmergeOrtho-Triangle Region. "The depth of his training in orthopedic spine surgery will serve our patients very well."

Dr. Trevor Carroll graduated from Denison University with honors and attended University of Toledo College of Medicine where he was awarded Most Outstanding Medical Student in his class. He then trained in Orthopaedic Surgery at Louisiana State University, Shreveport in northwest Louisiana. He obtained additional fellowship training in spinal surgery at University of California, Davis and Shriner's Hospital for Children , Northern California. While in Sacramento, he worked at a busy level I Trauma center.

These are just a small sampling of procedures that Dr. Carroll performs:

Cervical disc replacement

ACDF

Cervical laminoplasty

Cervical posterior spinal decompression and fusion

To learn more about Dr. Trevor Carroll, visit the EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region website.

About EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region

Since 1952, EmergeOrtho—Triangle Region has been providing comprehensive subspecialty orthopedic care to address a diverse variety of injuries and conditions. Our Triangle area practices consist of 16 locations covering 10 counties, including 12 Urgent Care clinics located in Apex, Brier Creek, Burlington, Durham, Dunn, Oxford, Southpoint, Smithfield, Raleigh, Roanoke Rapids, Wake Forest, and Wilson.

