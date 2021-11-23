Fathom Holdings to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in December -- Stephens Inc., December 1, Nashville; Roth Capital, December 10, Park City --

CARY, N.C., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FTHM), a national, technology-driven, end-to-end real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings for brokerages and agents, today announced that the Company will participate in two investor conferences in December.

Joshua Harley, Fathom's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Marco Fregenal, the Company's President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Stephens Investment Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The fireside chat will take place at 5 p.m. ET/4 p.m. CT and will be webcast live on Fathoms' investor relations website at ir.fathomrealty.com. The webcast will be archived on the site for 90 days. Harley and Fregenal will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Harley also will conduct one-on-one meetings with investors at the Roth Capital Partners Deer Valley Event on Friday, December 10, 2021 in Park City, Utah.

About Fathom Holdings Inc.

Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, insurance, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, and Verus Title. For more information, visit www.FathomInc.com.

