Integrity Expands Presence in Midwest with Landmark IMO PIPAC Health & Life Insurance Brokerage Rapidly growing IMO will gain access to Integrity's insurtech platform to enhance their reach and influence in the health and life insurance markets

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), one of the nation's leading independent distributors of life, health and wealth products, today announced it has acquired PIPAC Health & Life Insurance Brokerage, ("PIPAC"), an independent marketing organization ("IMO") based in Cedar Falls, Iowa. As part of the acquisition, Greg Saul, President of PIPAC, and LeaAnn Saul, Vice President of PIPAC, will become Managing Partners in Integrity. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Greg and LeaAnn are two of the most caring people in the industry," expressed Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "They have dedicated their lives to building a values-based business focused on serving Americans and providing clients with excellent products. Not only have Greg and LeaAnn built impressive careers serving others, but their focus on giving back extends well beyond their office walls and into their community with their leadership of several local initiatives. Greg and LeaAnn, along with the entire PIPAC team, embody our core values here at Integrity, and we could not be more excited to welcome them into the Integrity family."

Over the course of 40 years in business, PIPAC has become well known for providing high-quality service. Partnering with Integrity will allow the influential Midwest IMO to not just maintain, but build on the excellent level of service they provide to their agents and clients with the added benefit of Integrity's technology and resources. With this partnership, PIPAC will be able to focus their attention more fully on what they do best, which will help them grow their business to new levels.

"We are thrilled to partner with Integrity," said Greg Saul, President of PIPAC. "What LeaAnn and I have built over the past four decades is a company that focuses on helping people. This partnership will allow us to still be the PIPAC our agents and clients know and love, but now we can be an even better version of ourselves. The technology and resources Integrity offers frees us up to focus on building our business and providing our agents with access to better products and services. We are looking forward to seeing what the future holds!"

PIPAC joins Integrity's extensive network of reputable industry leaders who collaborate on best practices and strategies designed to better serve and protect American consumers. This impressive partner network also provides access to the innovative resources offered by fellow Integrity partners, including CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator.

"Integrity is going to help us further the legacy of PIPAC," said LeaAnn Saul, Vice President of PIPAC. "We already have a great business and respected brand, but with Integrity our future possibilities feel limitless. What we will be able to offer our agents and clients will improve dramatically. We will also be able to show our appreciation to our employees with Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, and that is going to be great."

Greg, LeaAnn and the PIPAC team will have access to Integrity's unique platform of proprietary resources, including MedicareCENTER, quoting and enrollment tools, CRM, product development, as well as robust data and analytics. PIPAC leadership will have increased time to focus on distributing products, training agents and growing their business by utilizing Integrity's business infrastructure of shared services, which encompasses IT, human resources, legal and compliance, and access to a world-class advertising and marketing agency.

In addition, PIPAC employees can now receive meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

For more information about PIPAC's decision to partner with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/PIPAC.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is a leading distributor of life and health insurance and provider of innovative solutions for wealth management and retirement planning. Through its partner network, Integrity helps millions of Americans protect their health, wealth and legacy with a commitment to meet them wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity's cutting-edge technology helps streamline the insurance and financial planning experience for all stakeholders. In addition, Integrity develops products with carrier partners and markets them through its distribution network of agencies, brokerages and RIAs throughout the nation. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with agents and advisors across the country. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About PIPAC Health & Life Insurance Brokerage

Professional Insurance Planners and Consultants of Iowa, or PIPAC, headquartered in Cedar Falls, Iowa, is a leading marketing organization of life and health insurance products that assists agents in finding the right product fit for their clients. PIPAC partners with insurance carriers and markets these products through independent agencies throughout the Midwest. PIPAC provides independent agents with quality products at competitive prices with "Positively Outrageous Service."

