InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bicycle Training Wheels with Motor Power (FLA-3317)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My niece is disabled and cannot pedal a bicycle," said an inventor from Port St. Lucie, Fla. "So, I conceived of this invention to enable her and others with lower body disabilities to enjoy riding bikes."

He developed MOTORIZED TRAINING WHEELS to specifically to allow anyone with compromised leg muscles to pedal a bicycle or even ride without pedaling. As such, it provides a means of moving a bicycle forward without physical effort. At the same time, it affords full speed control and helps riders maintain balance. Thus, it enhances bicycle safety since it reduces the chances of injuries related to bicycle accidents. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3317, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

