Crown Sterling Adds First Amendment to Data Bill of Rights

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling, a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies, announces a first amendment to its Data Bill of Rights. The "Data Bill of Rights" on the genesis immutable block of the Crown Sterling (CS) Chain, proclaims digital assets to be the intangible personal property of consumers (known as "original producers"), and therefore protected under existing laws and protections as personal or intellectual property.

Data Bill of Rights, 1st Amendment

"Freedom of speech, in all of its forms, is a foundational pillar of human liberty..."

As the global community revisits the definition of sovereignty and navigate the boundaries of social media censorship, the first amendment, added to the CS Chain on November 11, 2021, states, "Freedom of speech, in all of its forms, is a foundational pillar of human liberty; and therefore, an unequivocal human right that must be upheld regardless of race, color, gender, religion or national origin."

"I strongly believe in the freedom of speech, and I am frankly alarmed at the assault upon free speech and individual rights and freedoms currently happening both in social media and across society at present. I feel that if we do not do something soon to arrest this situation, we are at a real risk of severe global instability through technocratic control," said Crown Sterling Founder and CEO Robert Grant during a Ask Me Anything (AMA) session last month.

"Data sovereignty is something that we're all very passionate about – something that for each of us means freedom of speech, your right to have control over your own data, and ownership of your own data. The world is changing so fast, we want to make sure that we have a voice in this paradigm shift," shared Grant on the latest episode of the Data Sovereignty Show, a series featuring visionaries, thought leaders, legislators and innovators to discuss the future of data protection, privacy, ownership and monetization. Tune into the full Episode 3, here , recorded while Grant and team attended Forbes Monaco Crypto & Art Gala .

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC: Crown Sterling is a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies, and is the first to implement quantum-resistant, one-time Pad encryption as an option for a blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network. Crown Sterling looks forward to becoming the leading platform for users to embrace the future of data and digital asset management. For more information, please visit https://www.crownsterling.io/ .

