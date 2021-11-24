Envision and Accenture Partner to Help Clients Accelerate Transition to Net-Zero

GLASGOW, Scotland, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), global green-tech leader Envision Group and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) announced a sustainability strategic partnership to help clients move toward net-zero.

The two companies will partner to provide their latest digital technologies, service capabilities, industry experience and global network to help businesses more quickly and effectively achieve their net-zero targets.

Lei Zhang, CEO of Envision, said, "This partnership brings two complementary businesses together on the same mission. Our net-zero solutions, combined with Accenture's sustainability services and deep industry expertise, will ensure no company is left behind on the journey to net-zero."

"By embedding sustainability by design, organizations can take action now to make and meet their net-zero targets," said Julie Sweet , chair and CEO of Accenture. "Together with Envision, we can create innovative solutions that help companies across industries move faster toward a sustainable future."

As more companies realize the opportunities that emerge from a net-zero journey, the Accenture and Envision partnership will provide comprehensive sustainability offerings to help drive their business transformation and achieve their net-zero goals.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

About Envision

Envision Group is a world leading greentech company. With the mission of 'solving the challenges for a sustainable future', Envision designs, sells and operates smart wind turbines through Envision Energy, AIoT-powered batteries through Envision AESC and the world's largest AIoT operating system through Envision Digital. It also owns Envision Virgin Racing Formula E team. Envision continues to promote wind and solar power as the 'new coal', batteries and hydrogen fuels as the 'new oil', and the AIoT network as the 'new grid' to create a zero carbon world.

Envision Group was ranked among the Top 10 of the 2019 'World's 50 Smartest Companies' by the MIT Technology Review. As an innovation powerhouse, it leverages global network of R&D and engineering centers across China, Unite States, Germany, Denmark, Singapore and Japan, leading global green technology development. Envision Group joined the global 'RE100' initiative and became the first company in mainland China committed to 100% renewable electricity by 2025.

