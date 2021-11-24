GIVING TUESDAY 2021: Save the Storks Sets Fundraising Goal at $150K

Randomly Selected Giving Tuesday Donors Will Be Given Opportunity to Name One of the Pro-Life Nonprofit's Stork Buses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- National, pro-life nonprofit Save the Storks is looking forward to Giving Tuesday 2021 on November 30, 2021, with a substantial goal to raise $150,000. The organization has already secured over $52,000 in matching gifts and asks anyone who believes in providing more women with the option of life to make a gift of any amount on Giving Tuesday. Save the Storks has a presence in 27 states, most notably through their mobile medical units, known as "Stork Buses," which offer free ultrasounds, health resources and pregnancy support services. For every $30,000 raised on Giving Tuesday 2021, Save the Storks will randomly select one Giving Tuesday donor to name a Stork Bus that will be delivered in the future.

"Since the inception of Save the Storks, we've named nearly every Stork Bus in honor of a person who had a personal testimony or supported women facing unplanned pregnancies," said Diane Ferraro, CEO of Save the Storks. "This Giving Tuesday 2021, we are going to select random donors, who give a gift of any amount, to name a Stork Bus. Instead of purchasing a $10 or $20 gift card for coffee, consider making a donation to Save the Storks. And if your donation is randomly selected, you'll be able to name a Stork Bus in honor of your friend, mom, grandmother…any woman who has made an impact in your life."

Created in 2012, Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement that falls the Tuesday following Thanksgiving (and the day after Cyber Monday), unleashing radical generosity and encouraging people to do good with their dollars, following the massive consumer-driven events of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

To learn more or to donate to Save the Storks this Giving Tuesday 2021, visit SavetheStorks.com/GivingTuesday.

About Save the Storks

Save the Storks is a national non-profit that exists to reach women facing unplanned pregnancies and save the lives of babies through compassion, education and holistic care. They do this by accelerating the impact of local pregnancy resource centers and Stork Buses to create a culture that values life. Learn more at savethestorks.com.

About #GivingTuesday

#GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

