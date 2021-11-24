TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software vendor landscape, has published its 2021 Emotional Footprint Awards for Enterprise Resource Planning software. Seven vendors in the enterprise and mid-market spaces have been identified as champions for 2021.

SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software in 2021 (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) is a suite of software applications supporting process areas such as finance, operations, HR, manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and supply chain. Managing supply chain complexity has been an increasing area of concern for many organizations over the past two years, particularly as supply shortages have become pronounced across a variety of sectors. This has made ERP a particular area of interest in 2021.

"Organizations are turning to technology modernization to blunt the impact of disruptions, with ERP platforms top of mind with many IT leaders as a tool to accomplish this," explains Ben Dickie, research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "While virtually all mid-market and large organizations have existing ERP systems, the need to support finance and logistics processes, technical debt, and decaying legacy solutions are endemic in the space."

The best ERP vendors recognized by SoftwareReviews for 2021 have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint Diamond, which is informed by verified survey data collected from real end-users.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the vendor and its product from the software user's point of view.

The Enterprise Resource Planning Champions in the Enterprise Market for 2021 are as follows:

Oracle ERP Cloud , +89 NEF, by standing out for being efficient, showing integrity, and being trustworthy. , +89 NEF, by standing out for being efficient, showing integrity, and being trustworthy.

Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP , +79 NEF, and ranked highly for being transparent during contract negotiation and continually improving on their processes. , +79 NEF, and ranked highly for being transparent during contract negotiation and continually improving on their processes.

Oracle PeopleSoft , +76 NEF, and ranked strongly for providing exceptional security protection. , +76 NEF, and ranked strongly for providing exceptional security protection.

WorkDay Enterprise Management Cloud, +75 NEF, for always keeping pace with market directions and trends and helping their customers innovate and on top of the current market. , +75 NEF, for always keeping pace with market directions and trends and helping their customers innovate and on top of the current market.

The Mid-Market Enterprise Resource Planning Champions for 2021 are as follows:

SAP Business One , +92 NEF, for showing integrity and maintaining transparency during conflict resolution and negotiation. , +92 NEF, for showing integrity and maintaining transparency during conflict resolution and negotiation.

Acumatica Cloud ERP , +91 NEF, and performed outstandingly for enabling productivity and including product enhancement. , +91 NEF, and performed outstandingly for enabling productivity and including product enhancement.

Sage Intacct, +91 NEF, for exceeding user expectations by continually improving on their products and features. +91 NEF, for exceeding user expectations by continually improving on their products and features.

"Modern ERP solutions improve upon their clunkier counterparts, providing a refreshed user experience, better integrations, more customer-centric capabilities, and improved data management and analytics," says Ben Dickie. "While an ERP platform transition is an extensive and expensive undertaking, the long-term dividends from modernization are often enough to merit putting the dollars and time behind pursuing a well-structured platform transition."

To learn more about SoftwareReviews, the Data Quadrant, and how to improve the software selection process, visit www.softwarereviews.com and connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Supporting Resources

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews, a division of Info-Tech Research Group, is backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience. By collecting real data from verified IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insight into the experience of evaluating and purchasing software.

SoftwareReviews Reveals the Best Enterprise Resource Planning Software in 2021 (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

Please visit: https://www.softwarereviews.com/ (CNW Group/SoftwareReviews)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SoftwareReviews