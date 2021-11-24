Trust Project Announces Network Expansion and Strengthening in Brazil

In addition to three new partner sites, five news outlets are now showing all 8 Trust Indicators

PACIFICA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At a critical moment to expand access to trustworthy journalism in Latin America's largest country, three Brazilian news sites -- GZH, Jornal do Commercio and Ponte Jornalismo – are now showing the 8 Trust Indicators® on their pages, earning the Trust Mark logo and joining the Trust Project global network of more than 240 news organizations committed to transparency, integrity, and accuracy. In addition, five Brazilian Trust Project news partners - Agência Mural, Folha de S. Paulo, Nexo Jornal, O Povo and Poder360 – have completed the full set of 8 Trust Indicators by adding two: References and Methods. The Trust Network now extends to all five geographic regions in Brazil, including 6 states and the Federal District (Brasília).

Brazil Partners

"We are proud to have so many Brazilian news vehicles join our work."

"With misinformation threatening their very lives and livelihoods, it is vital for the people of Brazil to have access to accurate, fair and honest news," said Sally Lehrman, founder and CEO of the Trust Project. "We are proud to have so many Brazilian news vehicles join our work and step forward to make a strong commitment to transparency and public service."

The Trust Mark indicates that a site has made specific commitments and displays the 8 Trust Indicators®, a global standard for news transparency and integrity. The 8 Trust Indicators detail who and what is behind a given news site and help people easily distinguish truthful journalism from rumor and deception online – critical at all times, but especially so in Brazil's highly polarized and digitally reliant population.

GZH, the leading news site in the Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul and the main digital news brand of the RBS Group, produces journalism of public interest to connect the state population.

Jornal do Commercio, the top news site in the state of Pernambuco and the flagship of the SCJC group, maintains commitments to critical and independent journalism, sustainability, democracy, freedom of expression and social justice.

Covering primarily issues related to public security and human rights, Ponte Jornalismo focuses its investigative journalism on voices marginalized due to class, race and gender.

The new partners underwent an extensive process to implement the Trust Project's 8 Trust Indicators – evaluating and updating policies, creating new procedures, and adding transparency to existing standards. Developed by The Trust Project in collaboration with both the public and leaders in news organizations worldwide, the 8 Trust Indicators help news media hold themselves accountable and dedicate themselves to the public interest. They increasingly are being used as a news literacy training tool and for external assessment of news site validity.

The Trust Project is grateful to its funders Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Democracy Fund and Google. Trust Project policies and the 8 Trust Indicators are shaped and enforced independently from the project's funding sources.

To learn more, please visit thetrustproject.org.

About the Trust Project:

The Trust Project is a global network of news organizations working to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The project created the Trust Indicators, which are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news transparency that helps both people and algorithms easily assess the authority and integrity of news. The Trust Indicators are based in robust user-centered design research and respond to public needs and wants. The Trust Project, Trust Indicators and Trust Mark logo are exclusive trademarks of The Trust Project. For more, visit thetrustproject.org/faq/ .

For more information about this release, contact:

Jessica Sterling, Program Assistant

Jcsterling@thetrustproject.org



Angela Pimenta, Brazil Co-Lead

Angela.pimenta@thetrustproject.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Trust Project