BenefitMall Welcomes New California Leadership

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BenefitMall, the leading provider of next-generation broker services, today announced Brian Sullivan as the new Southern California market director, following Casey Allen's promotion to director of new business development for the state.

"Brian brings more than 35 years in the benefits and healthcare industry, with experience leading successful sales and account management teams," said Hadley Weiler, regional vice president at BenefitMall. "We look forward to working with him to further strengthen our Southern California offerings and operations."

Sullivan joins BenefitMall from Humana, where he most recently served as market vice president. A graduate of Bridgewater State University, he is a registered employee benefits consultant and will be based out of BenefitMall's Woodland Hills office.

Sullivan succeeds Casey Allen, who has been promoted to director of business development for California. In his new role, Allen is responsible for growing new and existing broker partnerships and supporting sales teams across the state.

"Casey's strong relationship-building skills and positive energy make him a natural leader," said Weiler. "As director of business development, he will elevate our service offerings to brokers and help position us well for future growth."

About BenefitMall

Headquartered in Dallas, BenefitMall is the largest general agency partnering with a network of 20,000 Brokers to deliver employee benefits to more than 140,000 small and medium-sized businesses. BenefitMall uniquely leverages innovative technology backed by human expertise to provide the fastest, easiest, and most secure benefits selling experience for carriers, brokers, and their clients.

Owned by Management and The Carlyle Group, BenefitMall also operates HealthCareExchange.com, the leading online community for health care reform and compliance. More information is available at www.benefitmall.com.

