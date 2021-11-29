Meta Postpones Ticker Symbol Change to Q1 2022

MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. announced today that it will postpone the change to its Class A common stock ticker symbol until Q1 2022. The Company had previously announced its plans to change its ticker symbol, effective December 1, 2021.

In the interim, Meta's Class A common stock will continue to be listed on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol 'FB', which has been used since the company's initial public offering in 2012. Additional details will be provided prior to the new ticker symbol becoming effective in the first quarter of 2022.

About Meta

Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Investors:

Deborah Crawford

investor@fb.com / investor.fb.com

Press:

Ryan Moore

press@fb.com / about.fb.com/news/

(PRNewsfoto/Meta)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meta