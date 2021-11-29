Zelman & Associates Expands Building Products Investment Banking Team with New Senior Banker

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zelman & Associates, a Walker & Dunlop Company and the leading institutional research and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to the U.S. housing industry, announced that Graham Rives has joined the company as Managing Director. Mr. Rives will lead the firm's building products investment banking coverage and will work in close collaboration with Tony McGill, Senior Managing Director and Head of Investment Banking at Zelman & Associates.

"Graham is a fantastic addition to our team," said Ivy Zelman, CEO and Co-Founder of Zelman & Associates. "His extensive track record leading both M&A and capital markets transactions expands the reach of – and brings added depth to – our industry-leading investment banking platform." She continued, "We expect Graham will make an immediate impact on our team and our clients. Investment banking is a key component of Walker & Dunlop's Drive to '25 and we plan to continue investing in this business."

Mr. Rives brings more than a decade of investment banking experience to the company, including mergers and acquisitions and capital raising transactions, with an emphasis on building products and materials. Prior to joining Zelman, Mr. Rives was a Director at Harris Williams where he focused on sell-side M&A. Previously, he was in the investment banking group at Deutsche Bank. Mr. Rives began his career at Fidelity Investments where he worked in a variety of finance and product management roles.

"We are very excited for Graham to be joining our team," said Tony McGill. "Graham is a veteran deal maker with an undisputed track record of placing clients' interests first and delivering superior transaction outcomes. We warmly welcome him to our team, and I personally look forward to working closely with him."

Zelman & Associates has earned an impressive reputation among institutional investors and business executives for its unbiased, in-depth research, insightful analysis and trusted advisory services. The firm's expertise spans macro, sector, and company-specific trends across all areas of housing, including homebuilding, building products, demographics, multifamily, single-family rentals, mortgage finance and real estate technology and services. Walker & Dunlop, the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States, acquired Zelman & Associates in July 2021 with the overarching goals of generating more actionable insights and becoming a more valuable partner to its clients.

About Zelman & Associates

Founded in 2007 by Ivy Zelman and Dennis McGill, Zelman & Associates is the leading institutional research advisory and investment banking firm dedicated exclusively to the U.S. housing industry. Zelman provides distinguished institutional research and investment banking capabilities with the highest levels of client service, trust, sophistication, and credibility unique to the housing, institutional research, and investment banking industries.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

